AOC: Republicans Would Attack Jesus If He Came To Congress

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed on Monday that “many” GOP Lawmakers in Congress would attack Jesus if he entered Congress even though more than 99 percent of Republican Congressmen identify as Christian.

“Sick and tired of Republicans who co-opt faith as an excuse to advance bigotry and barbarism,” the far-left congresswoman tweeted from her account. “Fact is, if today Christ himself came to the floor of Congress and repeated his teachings, many would malign him as a radical and eject him from the chamber.”

“When politicians use faith as an excuse to pass and uphold laws that seize control of people’s bodies but not guarantee them healthcare, feed the poor, shelter the homeless, or welcome the stranger, you have to wonder if it’s really about faith at all,” she later claimed.

AOC may not have done her homework before sending out the tweet as according to data reported by Pew Research Center, 99.2 percent of GOP members of Congress identify as Christian.

Ocasio-Cortez’s sensational sentiments came as confirmation hearings started on Monday for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who identifies as a devout Catholic.

GOP members on the Senate’s Judiciary Committee spoke at length about Democrats’ discriminatory attacks on Barrett in 2017 over her faith.

