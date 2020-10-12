Israel’s enemies in the PA hope for Biden Victory

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











PLO Executive Committee Secretary Saeb Erekat: “You [the UAE and Bahrain] believe Kushner, who is a kind of mixture of ignorance and illiteracy – together with Friedman – and spite and racism… I’m certain that if Biden or any other president rises [to power], the first thing that person will do is to declare that the deal of the century is off the table, because they have issued statements.

There is a proposed resolution of the American Congress whose number is 326. 226 members of Congress voted against the deal of the century and said that it cannot bring peace. They voted in favor of the Palestinians’ right of self-determination, in favor of the State of Palestine and all these matters, and voted against closing the American consulate in East Jerusalem and against closing the PLO office [in Washington]. Saeb Erekat also serves as Fatah Central Committee member and PLO Chief Negotiator. Israeli peace agreements with the UAE and Bahrain (the Abraham Accords) – an agreement normalizing diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was announced on Aug. 13, 2020, under the mediation of US President Donald Trump. Following the UAE, Bahrain reached a similar peace agreement with Israel, as was announced on Sept. 11, 2020.

The agreements were signed at the White House on Sept. 15, 2020, by Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. Pursuant to the Abraham Accords, Israel and the UAE will discuss bilateral cooperation on a number of topics. In exchange for the agreement, Israel agreed to suspend its previously announced plans to apply Israel’s civilian law to parts of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley as per the Trump peace plan. The US announced that “Muslims throughout the world who wish to come in peace to pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque, will now be able to fly to Tel Aviv through Abu Dhabi to do so and will be welcomed.” US President Donald Trump’s administration announced on Aug. 31, 2018 that it was immediately cutting all $360 million of annual American funding to UNRWA (UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East). Explaining the decision, the US State Department said, “The fundamental business model and fiscal practices that have marked UNRWA for years – tied to UNRWA’s endlessly and exponentially expanding community of entitled beneficiaries – is simply unsustainable and has been in crisis mode for many years. The United States will no longer commit further funding to this irredeemably flawed operation.” The move came after the US froze two planned payments to UNRWA in early January 2018 for more than $100 million, and the US administration spoke about the need to reexamine and conduct a reform of the UN body. This occurred after the PA refused to negotiate with Israel and cut diplomatic ties with America following US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Dec. 6, 2017. The Trump peace plan – US President Donald Trump announced his Israel–Palestinian peace plan “Peace to Prosperity” – commonly known as “the deal of the century” – on Jan. 28, 2020. Main points of the plan: 1. Israeli sovereignty would be applied to the Jordan Valley and all Israeli towns and cities in the West Bank. 2. Jerusalem, including all its holy sites, would remain under Israeli sovereignty with accommodations made to enable access for Palestinians. 3. The remainder of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and part of what is currently Israeli land in the Negev, the Galilee, and Jerusalem – creating a territory almost equal in size to the West Bank and Gaza Strip – would form the Palestinian state, with its capital in neighborhoods in East Jerusalem that are outside of Israel’s security wall. 4. The Palestinian state would be demilitarized, with Israel responsible for external security and controlling all airspace. 5. All Palestinian prisoners except murderers, and those who attempted or conspired to murder would be released. 6. Palestinians in refugee camps would be absorbed into their host countries and, subject to certain limitations, into the Palestinian state. The goal of the plan is to create a Palestinian state beside Israel, living in peace and security. The implementation would be facilitated through extensive international investment.

