Nazareth Surrounded by Flames in Terror-Arson Attack

Brush fires tore through Israel over the weekend. One area that was hit particularly hard is a village on the outskirts of Nazareth called Nof Hagalil. Nof Habalil used to be called Upper Nazareth.

The blaze forced residents of the Nazareth area to evacuate their homes which suffered irreparable damage following the devastation. The fires are suspected to have been ignited by local Arab arsonists.

In an effort to replace all of the trees that were burned in the blaze, Israel365 has launched a campaign to plant trees in the very earth where the blaze took place.

