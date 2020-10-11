Female Suicide Bomber Felt “Like a Bride on Her Wedding Day, Preparing to Go to ‎Her Groom”

During the Palestinian Authority’s terror war – the second Intifada – which lasted almost 5 years and during which over 1,100 Israelis were murdered, terrorist Shifa Al-Qudsi took on a suicide mission. Planning to pose as a pregnant woman, the female would-be suicide bomber was to carry 33 pounds of explosives hidden under a maternity dress, and detonate it somewhere in the Israeli city of Netanya.
Luckily, her attack was thwarted and Al-Qudsi was arrested before she was able to murder anyone.
Today she still recalls her thoughts and feelings while getting ready for the attack. In an interview on Israeli TV last month, Al-Qudsi remembered how she felt joyous while preparing to murder Israelis: “Like a bride on her wedding day, who is preparing to go to her groom.”
Her attitude and belief that she was on her way to marry a male Martyr in Heaven, and the fact that she still recalls that feeling fondly today, proves the success of the PA’s brainwashing of Palestinians into believing that carrying out a terror attack and dying for “Palestine” will award them a wedding in Paradise.
Terrorist Shifa Al-Qudsi, Tulkarem, 2020: “They arrested me at 2:30 at night. My operation (i.e., suicide bombing) was supposed to be at 5:00 in the morning. At 5:00 in the morning I was supposed to go to them, put on the [explosive] belt, and go to Israel.”
Interviewer: “And you weren’t afraid?”
Shifa Al-Qudsi, 2020: “Not at all. Not even a bit.”
The broadcast blends in part of an interview with the terrorist from 2002:
Shifa Al-Qudsi, Israeli Prison, 2002: “It isn’t suicide.”
Interviewer: “It’s suicide.”
Shifa Al-Qudsi, Israeli Prison, 2002: “No, it’s Martyrdom. A Martyrdom-seeking operation.”
Interviewer: “What goes through your heart, what goes through your head?”
Shifa Al-Qudsi, 2020: “Nothing. Nothing. You just think… like a bride on her wedding day, who is preparing to go to her groom. That’s the only thing that went through my head. I’m preparing to go to my groom, can you imagine?”
[Israeli TV 11, Sept. 14, 2020]
Palestinian Media Watch documented a similar response in 2004 when another female suicide bomber was caught. She stated that her “reward would have been from Allah” and that she would have become one of the 72 “Dark-Eyed Virgins” in Paradise who marry the male Martyrs:
Interviewer: “Had you succeeded in [your suicide] mission, what would have been your reward?”
Rania Diab, female would-be suicide bomber: “The reward is from Allah, in Paradise. The female Martyrdom-seeker becomes one of the Dark-Eyed Virgins, and she marries one of the Martyrs.”
[Israeli TV Oct. 1. 2004]
PMW has exposed numerous Palestinians expressing the Islamic belief that a Martyr’s - and even a suicide bomber’s – funeral is actually his wedding to the 72 Virgins in Paradise.
Shifa Al-Qudsi – Palestinian terrorist and would-be suicide bomber who was arrested on April 11, 2002, hours before she was to commit her suicide bombing attack in a supermarket in Netanya with 33 pounds of explosives hidden under a maternity dress. Al-Qudsi was released after serving 6 years in prison, and following her release she became an activist for the Israeli-Palestinian NGO Combatants for Peace, which is involved in anti-Israel activity.
