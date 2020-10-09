Israeli Lawmaker Calls to Reveal Potential Hidden Temple Mount Agenda in Abraham Accords

Muslims seen at the Temple Mount compound, site of the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 7, 2019. Photo by Sliman Khader/Flash90

On Friday, Betzalel Smotrich, a member of the Knesset for the Yamina alliance, demanded tht the government reveal all of the details contained in the recently-signed Abraham accords.

“The new agreements with the Gulf States obligate full transparency, especially in regard to the Temple Mount, the world’s holiest Jewish site,” Smotrich was quoted as saying in Arutz Sheva.

The Abraham Accords signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain opened up a vast horizon of possibility for the entire region.Though essentially an agreement concerning political and economic considerations, the agreement relates directly to the Temple Mount.

“As set forth in the Vision for Peace, all Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque, and Jerusalem’s other holy sites should remain open for peaceful worshippers of all faiths,” the agreement states.

Smotrich’s demand seems to imply that this aspect of the Abraham Accords has some hidden aspects.

Trump’s “deal of the century” peace plan concerning relations between the Palestinians and Israel also deals with the Temple Mount.

“People of every faith should be permitted to pray on the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif, in a manner that is fully respectful to their religion, taking into account the times of each religion’s prayers and holidays, as well as other religious factors,” the Peace to Prosperity plan states.

The accords open up travel and for the first time, Muslim citizens of the Gulf States will be permitted to visti Israel. Just like other tourists, they will have access to visit the Temple Mount. Ironically, the Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, issued a fatwa (religious proclamation) declaring that Muslim citizens of the UAE will not be permitted to pray at al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

