NY Jews make Emergency Plea to Trump: Save us from Cuomo, De Blasio

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











A New York Rabbi made an emotional plea to President Trump to save the Jewish community in New York from lockdown orders that are hurting the city’s Jewish population. Rabbi Hillel Handler lives in Brooklyn, and is a member of the Satmar Hasidic group.

In the video, Rabbi Handler laments the city’s leadership saying: “We have a mayor in this city who is a leftist communist who has no regard for business people. He allowed rioters to destroy Macy’s, destroy all the stores on 5th Avenue, Madison avenue. He did not let the police stop them looting. Destruction, fire bombs, and to this very day they’re under threat people in the stores are being robbed in the stores.”

“So i appeal to you president Trump and Attorney General Barr. We have no protection here. The city is totally totally anarchy.”

A city in terror needs action to be taken The rabbi called for a lawsuit against the politicians calling the shots in NYC saying: “You have already proclaimed that New York City is a city that is in terror. And now we’d like you to take action and do something – to sue the mayor and to the governor and stop them from conducting this soft pogrom against our community.”

“We are not being allowed to pray in our synagogues. You already taken action in Washington DC to protect the churches there from the mayor over there and we’d like you to come here and do the same thing.”

Is there a new sheriff in town?

In a somewhat unrelated movement, a street protest in the Jewish community led by Brooklyn City Council candidate Harold “Heshy” Tischler against Cuomo and De Blasio. His supporters can be seen chanting at the end “Donald Trump!”:

To kill a person spiritually is worse than to kill him physically

As the lockdown has closed down schools, Rabbi Handler pleaded saying: “We’re being deprived of an education. Our children are wandering the streets and being destroyed in jew Jewish thought. This is called pikuach nefesh.

The rabbi explained that “to kill a person spiritually is worse than to kill him physically and our children are being killed spiritually by these restrictions by these lockdowns.”

Are Cuomo and De Blasio Akin to Nazis?

He even recalled parallels between New York’s leadership and Nazi Germany saying “Herman Goering of the third rife was asked at the Nuremberg trial how did you get the German people to do these terrible horrible holocausts. He says it’s easy you just scare them you inflict terror the mask is a tool of terror.” Regarding the mayor, the rabbi called Bill de Blasio a “communist” who destroys businesses.”

“You say the first amendment gives us religious rights and you can’t simply take away people’s right to practice their religion because of some medical extremism” he concluded.

Related