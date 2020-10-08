Kamala tries to call Trump is an Antisemite. Pence: He has Jewish Grandchildren

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











During the U.S. vice presidential debate on Wednesday night, Senator Kamala Harris claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to condemn neo-Nazis and white supremacists following protests in Charlottesville, NC and in other places, recalling his oft-quoted statement that there were “good people on both sides.”

Regarding the Charlottesville indecent, Harris said that there were “Neo-Nazis carrying tiki-torches shouting racial epithets, anti-semitic slurs and Donald Trump when asked about it said there were fine people on both sides.”

As usual, that quote was taken out of context. In the full transcript, the president actually acknowledged that there were “some very bad people.” The full statement reads as follows:”You had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.”

In response, Vice President Mike Pence defended the Commander in Chief saying that he has not only repeatedly condemned white supremacist groups, but reminded Harris that Trump has “Jewish grandchildren” and that “his daughter and son-in-law are Jewish.”

Pence added that: “This is a president who who respects and cherishes all of the American people.”

Related