Fire, Smoke Causes ‘Blood-Moon’ in California as Prophesied by Joel [Watch]

The smoke emanating from California’s brush-fires have painted the sky red in recent weeks. That effect had a rather striking visual impact during the night.

A ‘blood moon’ rises over California’s night sky

The result was a full moon turned a bright shade of red on September 30. Igor A Chicherin posted a time-lapse video on Instagram which shows a red moon rising over Mount Shasta in in Siskiyou County, California. The spectacle was even seen outside of California as well. Dylan Robichaud, a National Weather Association certified meteorologist in Eugene, Oregon, reported on that date that the moon “appeared orange this morning due to the smoke in the upper atmosphere from the California fires.”

What the Bible says about blood moons

The prophecy of the blood moon is mentioned in the book of Joel as a precursor to the Messiah and final redemption:

The sun shall turn into darkness And the moon into blood. (Joel 3:4)

Interestingly, in the previous passage, the prophet also envisions fire and pillars of smoke as a lead-up to the blood moon.

Before the great and terrible day of Hashem comes,* I will set portents in the sky and on earth: Blood and fire and pillars of smoke; (Joel 3:3)

In this instance, fire and smoke certainly caused the “blood moon’s” appearance to take shape.

According to Rabbi Yakov Aberjil of the Kiruv Livavot (bringing hearts closer) organization, the passage refers to the era of Gog and Magog when God changes the natural events of the world to confuse Israel’s enemies as the moon “will no longer illuminate the sky” the rabbi said.

A change in the world’s natural occurrence of events

All the nations that try to harm the people of Israel, God will show then that “the sun doesn’t shine, the moon turns to blood red, everything will be turned upside down for them.”

But the rabbi offered a silver lining to the omen saying that: “Those who choose the path of Hashem, will not suffer.”

California, home to the Hollywood movie industry, was ranked as one of the most “sinful” states in the country, according to a recent online study. The categories include anger and hatred (wrath), excesses and vices (gluttony), jealousy (envy), greed, lust, laziness (sloth)and vanity (pride) .

