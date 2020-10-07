Saudi Prince: Palestinian Leadership as bad for its People as Israel

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











On Monday night, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya aired a 40-minute interview with the Kingdom’s Prince Bandar.

The interview was a scathing criticism of the Palestinian leadership in both Ramallah and Gaza.

The Palestinians’ rage towards peace between Gulf states and Israel was “reprehensible,” a “transgression” and “entirely unacceptable,” he explained.

Prince Bandar gave an unprecedented tongue-lashing of the Palestinian leadership’s shortcomings, saying: “The Palestinian cause is a just cause, but its advocates are failures. The Israeli cause is unjust, but its advocates are successful. That sums up the events of the last 70 or 75 years.”

Bandar served as a senior government official, an ambassador to the US for over 20 years, and head of Saudi intelligence.

Recalling a long list of bad decisions

The prince referenced the Arab leader in Mandatory Palestine, Hajj Amin al-Husseini, who allied with the Nazis, met with Hitler and supported the genocide of the Jewish people of Europe. He also instigated riots against the Jews the British Mandate, in and Iraq. al-Husseini then led the failed, bloody Arab Revolt against the British occupation.

PLO chairman Yasser Arafat also allied with the wrong side, according to the prince. Examples included undermining the Jordan’s leadership as well as Lebanon over the decades. He also noted Arafat’s support of Saddam Hussein during the 1990 Gulf War.

Prince Bandar portrayed the Palestinians as ingrates

And today, the Palestinians have sought out Turkey and Iran, two countries that the prince also blasted.

In a rather unexpected statement, Prince Bandar argued that the Palestinian leadership has been as bad for its people as Israel. He also sharply criticized the Hamas and the Palestinian Authority’s leadership for their inability to cooperate.

The prince portrayed the Palestinians as ingrates as he recalled Saudi efforts to assist Palestinians as far back as 1945, advocating their cause to then American President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Saudi’s altruistic history with the ‘Palestinians’

“Whenever [the Palestinians] asked for advice and help, [Saudi Arabia] would provide without expecting anything in return, but they would take the help that we provide and ignore the advice,” the Saudi prince noted. By “help” he meant material support.

The interview demonstrates a wider rift in some of the more moderate Arab states’ against the PA.

If this historic interview proved anything, it’s that the Palestinians can no longer consider the Saudis as their salvation following Israel’s peace with the UAE and Bahrain has created a paradigm shift in the Middle East.

