Jerusalem: Police Brutality Against Ultra-Orthodox for Refusing to Social Distance

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











Israeli police seem to be executing a disproportionate level of enforcement in Haredi (ultra-orthodox) neighborhoods throughout Israel. Their justification is that they claim that the Ultra-Orthodox Israelis are violating social distancing regulations. The police are therefor setting up roadblocks at entrances to their neighborhoods – specifically Jerusalem’s Meah Shearim neighborhood and the central city of Bnei Brak.

Shouts of ‘Nazi’ can be heard as the Haredi protesters express their objection to the police presence in their neighborhoods. And although some young protesters have hurled objects at the police, many police officers have been criticized for responding in an extremely unprofessional manner. One startling example is of a police officer throwing a bucket at a child in the Judean town of Betar Illit as seen below:

Another glaring example of police brutality can be seen in the footage below as a police officer pushes down a child riding his scooter.

Related