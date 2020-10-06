Terrorist Killed after throwing Fire Bombs at IDF Troops

Terrorists clash with Israeli security forces during a riot in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near the West Bank city of Nablus on October 2, 2020. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Israel Defense Forces soldiers on duty in northern Samaria on Monday opened fire on a group of terrorists hurling firebombs at them, killing one, the Israeli military said in a statement.

“IDF forces on routine duty near a military post adjacent to Einav … identified three terrorists in the process of throwing firebombs at them. The soldiers responded by opening fire, and a hit on one of the terrorists was confirmed,” the statement said.

There were no Israeli casualties, and IDF forces were conducting sweeps to locate the other two terrorists, The military said.

