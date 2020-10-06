Advisor to Iran Govt Admits that Iranians are Praying for Trump’s Full Recovery

After President Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 and sent to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a Tehran-based sociology professor took to social media to reveal that there are “two groups” of Iranians who are “praying” for the president’s recovery reports FOX News.
An ironic twist in praying for enemies
“It is not surprising that Donald Trump has been hospitalized for coronavirus; anyone, including the president of any country, can get sick. But it is very strange that those in Iran, among the people whose lives have suffered the most since Trump’s presidency, wish him well,” wrote Mohammad Fazeli, a sociologist and assistant professor at the Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran in an Instagram post over the weekend. Fazeli is also reported to serve as an advisor to Iran’s Minister of Energy and is the deputy director of the Research Center of the Presidential Office. “I have seen people wishing Trump was released from the hospital safe and sound since morning.”
View this post on Instagram
. دعاگویان سلامت آقای ترامپ . اینکه دونالد ترامپ در بیمارستان به علت بیماری کرونا بستری شده عجیب نیست، هر کسی از جمله رئیسجمهور هر کشوری ممکن است بیمار شود؛ اما اینکه کسانی در کشور ایران از میان مردمی که بیشترین خسارات به زندگیشان از دوران ریاست جمهوری ترامپ رسیده است دعاگویان برای او سلامتی آرزو کنند خیلی عجیب است. من از صبح کسانی را دیدهام که آرزو میکنند ترامپ سالم از بیمارستان مرخص شود. . دسته اول دعاگویان ترامپ اغلب مردم عادی هستند که فکر میکنند اگرچه ریاست جمهوری ترامپ و بازگرداندن تحریمها و فشار حداکثری خسارات وحشتناکی به اقتصاد ایران وارد کرده و زندگی برای مردم سخت شده، اما امیدی هم به اصلاح در داخل نیست و مگر فشارهای خارجی پنجرهای به اصلاحات اساسی اقتصادی، تجدیدنظر در شیوههای حکمرانی و بازگشتن از مسیرهای نادرست باز کند. . دسته دوم دعاگویان سلامت آقای ترامپ کسانی هستند که فکر میکنند مرگ احتمالی او از کرونا، بخت پیروزی جو بایدن را افزایش میدهد، و گشایش در وضعیت اقتصادی و حتی اثر روانی این پیروزی، اوضاع دولت حسن روحانی را بهبود میدهد و این چیزی نیست که آنها دوست داشته باشند. . من فکر میکنم «تحریم و فشار سبب اصلاح در داخل نمیشود؛ بلکه اصلاح و بازنگری در داخل است که زمینهساز ورود به فرایندی میشود که رفع تحریم و فشار میتواند در میانمدت و درازمدت نتیجهاش باشد.» بنابراین تعلق خاطری به هر دو گروه دعاگوی سلامت آقای ترامپ ندارم، و چون سرنوشت را در داخل جستوجو میکنم، مرگ و زندگی آقای ترامپ برایم مساوی است؛ اما این وضعیت یک سؤال بزرگ پیش روی حاکمان ما قرار میدهد. . حاکمان نباید با خود بیندیشند که چه کردهاند تا دسته اول دعاگویان را به این نقطه رساندهاند که برای پیدایش گشایشی در زندگی امروز و چشمانداز آینده خود، به اعمال فشارهای دشمنشان امید ببندند؟ و باز نباید از خود بپرسند چه شده و مناقشه قدرت و منافع به کجا رسیده که دسته دوم دعاگویان سلامت ترامپ بیم آن دارند که نکند مرگ او به گشایش در احوال دولت مستقر و بهبود وجهه آن منجر شود؟ . مرگ و زندگی آقای ترامپ برای جهان مهم است، اما شیوه و معنای مهم بودن آن برای ما ایرانیان، حاوی پرسشها، راههای نرفته، بایدها و نقصانهای بسیار است؛ این گویی مهمترین مرگ و زندگی یک مقام خارجی است که تاریخ معاصر ما را به پرسش میگیرد. . ⭕️ شما در کدام دسته هستید؟ دعاگویان مرگ ترامپ؟ آنها که برایش سلامت آرزو میکنند؟ یا مثل من راه درست را در اصلاح درون میجویید؟ . #دغدغه_ایران ، #دونالد_ترامپ، #محمد_فاضلی
The two types of Iranian well-wishers according to the professor
In the post, Fazeli categorized the two distinct groups of Iranians seeking divine intervention to boost the Commander in Chief’s recovery.
“The first group of people praying for Trump are usually regular people who believe that even though the Trump presidency and the return of sanctions and maximum pressure have led to terrible damage to Iran’s economy and made life difficult for the people, there is no hope for reform inside,” he says. “With the exception of external pressure, The economic fundamentals, rethinking governance practices, and turning away from wrong paths.”
The second group doesn’t like Biden
Regarding the second group of “Trump health praisers,” Fazeli called them Iranians “who think that his possible death from Corona will increase Joe Biden’s chances of victory, and the opening up of the economic situation and even the psychological impact of this victory will improve the situation of Hassan Rouhani’s administration, and this is not what they like.”
“This situation raises a big question for our leaders. The rulers should think about what they have done to bring about the first group of worshippers to the point where they hope to exert pressure from their enemies in an effort to find an opening in their present life and future prospects,” the professor explains. “The second group of Trump health proponents is afraid that his death will mean an opening in the government and improve its image.”