Advisor to Iran Govt Admits that Iranians are Praying for Trump’s Full Recovery

After President Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 and sent to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a Tehran-based sociology professor took to social media to reveal that there are “two groups” of Iranians who are “praying” for the president’s recovery reports FOX News.

An ironic twist in praying for enemies

“It is not surprising that Donald Trump has been hospitalized for coronavirus; anyone, including the president of any country, can get sick. But it is very strange that those in Iran, among the people whose lives have suffered the most since Trump’s presidency, wish him well,” wrote Mohammad Fazeli, a sociologist and assistant professor at the Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran in an Instagram post over the weekend. Fazeli is also reported to serve as an advisor to Iran’s Minister of Energy and is the deputy director of the Research Center of the Presidential Office. “I have seen people wishing Trump was released from the hospital safe and sound since morning.”

The two types of Iranian well-wishers according to the professor

In the post, Fazeli categorized the two distinct groups of Iranians seeking divine intervention to boost the Commander in Chief’s recovery.

“The first group of people praying for Trump are usually regular people who believe that even though the Trump presidency and the return of sanctions and maximum pressure have led to terrible damage to Iran’s economy and made life difficult for the people, there is no hope for reform inside,” he says. “With the exception of external pressure, The economic fundamentals, rethinking governance practices, and turning away from wrong paths.”

The second group doesn’t like Biden

Regarding the second group of “Trump health praisers,” Fazeli called them Iranians “who think that his possible death from Corona will increase Joe Biden’s chances of victory, and the opening up of the economic situation and even the psychological impact of this victory will improve the situation of Hassan Rouhani’s administration, and this is not what they like.”

“This situation raises a big question for our leaders. The rulers should think about what they have done to bring about the first group of worshippers to the point where they hope to exert pressure from their enemies in an effort to find an opening in their present life and future prospects,” the professor explains. “The second group of Trump health proponents is afraid that his death will mean an opening in the government and improve its image.”

