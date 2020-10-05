PA Official Daily:‎ ‎Trump’s Coronavirus may be fabrication to avoid debating Biden

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











Saeb Erekat: I’m certain that if [Joe] Biden or any other president rises [to ‎power], the first thing that person will do is to declare that [Trump’s] deal of ‎the century is off the table”‎

Mahmoud Abbas’ official PA daily ran a front page editorial with the headline “Trump’s ‎Corona – False Claims and expectations.” The editorial says that if the claim is true that ‎Trump is deceiving the American people, it is because Trump wants to gain sympathy ‎of the American voters and to avoid future debates with Democratic challenger Joe ‎Biden. The fact that Trump’s infection was announced shortly after his debate with ‎Biden “which Trump turned into the worst debate in history” makes it logical that Trump ‎wants to avoid future debates by feigning illness, says the PA daily.‎

The PA editorial adds that if Trump is sick, possibly the illness will cause him to “re-‎examine the erroneous and aggressive policies towards humanity… while he fuels ‎racist extremist ideas, and sides with falsehood against truth.”‎

After insulting the US president repeatedly, the editorial ends on a more conciliatory ‎note, adding:

“whether or not the U.S. president has caught Corona virus, we will not ‎analyze this news based on wishful thinking. Corona virus is a disease that we do not ‎wish for the creatures of Allah wherever they are, and we pray for the speedy recovery ‎of all those infected‏.‏‎”‎ [Al-Hayat al-Jadida, Oct. 4, 2020]‎

Also on a conciliatory note, on the same page the PA daily published that:

“the ‎Secretary of the PLO Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat, told CNN that President ‎Mahmoud Abbas wishes US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania a speedy ‎and full recovery‏.‏‎”‎ [Al-Hayat al-Jadida, Oct. 4, 2020]‎

The statement about “wishful thinking” is possibly a reference to the fact that the PA ‎has already made it clear they are hoping for a Joe Biden election victory that will ‎completely change US policy and end the US peace proposal. Saeb Erekat in a recent ‎interview made this very clear:‎

‎“You [the UAE and Bahrain] believe [Jared] Kushner, who is a kind of mixture of ‎ignorance and illiteracy – together with [US Ambassador David] Friedman – and ‎spite and racism… I’m certain that if [Joe] Biden or any other president rises ‎‎[to power], the first thing that person will do is to declare that the [Trump’s] ‎deal of the century is off the table, because they have issued statements. ‎There is a proposed resolution 326 of the American Congress. 226 ‎members of Congress voted against the deal of the century and said that it ‎cannot bring peace. They voted in favor of the Palestinians’ right of self-‎determination, in favor of the State of Palestine and all these matters, and voted ‎against closing the American consulate in East Jerusalem and against closing ‎the PLO office [in Washington].” ‎ [Official PA TV, Sept. 15, 2020]‎

The PA is expecting a democratic administration will make fundamental changes in US Mid-‎East policy, which the PA has criticized strongly in recent years. ‎

The following are longer texts of these items:‎

Title: “Trump’s Corona – False Claims and expectations” Official PA daily editorial ‎ “What if the claim that US President Donald Trump was infected with the corona virus is ‎fabricated? Some say President Trump fabricated this news to win sympathy, and to avoid ‎future debates with his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden…‎ The Washington Post counted 3,000 lies by Trump, a thousand of them on Corona virus… so the ‎fabrication of infection remains possible. Perhaps the thing that most reinforces this is the fact ‎that Trump’s infection with the Coronavirus was published a few days after his first debate with ‎his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, which Trump turned into the worst debate in history‏!‏

Of course there remains [the possibility] that the Corona virus has indeed managed to reach ‎the American president, and that there is no fabrication in that regard. If this is the case, and ‎without malicious joy, perhaps we can aspire that the suffering caused by this disease will cause ‎the American president to re-examine the erroneous and aggressive policies towards humanity ‎and its just causes, which he represents while he fuels racist extremist ideas, and sides with ‎falsehood against truth, and with occupation against liberation and freedom…‎

Whether or not the U.S. president has caught Coronavirus, we will not analyze this news based ‎on wishful thinking. Coronavirus is a disease that we do not wish for the creatures of Allah ‎wherever they are, and we pray for the speedy recovery of all those infected‏.‏‎”‎ [Al-Hayat al-Jadida, Oct. 4, 2020]‎

‎“The Secretary of the PLO Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat, told CNN that President ‎Mahmoud Abbas wishes US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania a complete cure ‎and a speedy recovery‏.‏‎”‎ [Al-Hayat al-Jadida, Oct. 4, 2020]‎

