Not only Trump: Israel’s Leading Rabbis also Test Positive for Corona

Israel365 News corespondent Josh Wander is joined by Rabbi Tuly Wesiz in a call to prayer for the recovery of President Donald Trump.

Rabbi Weisz notes that Trump is the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House. The rabbi also notes the timing of the diagnosis which falls just before Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) which involves reading from Zechariah which states that all the nations will come to Jerusalem and bow.

“Sukkot is really this test of which leader stands with Israel and which leader stands against Israel” Weisz noted. Some of Trump’s notable Israel-related accomplishments include withdrawing America from the Iran Nuclear Deal, recognizing the Golan Heights and forging a normalization accord between Israel and the UAE.

Weisz went so far as to call him a “modern-day Cyrus.”

The two then recited a prayer in Hebrew for Trump’s recovery.

