AOC Snubs Meetings with Jewish Leaders in her District

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has turned down requests to meet with prominent Jewish leaders of New York reports the New York Post.

The leaders of both the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) and the New York Board of Rabbis (NYBR) said that they tried to arrange sit-down meetings with the first-term “Democratic socialist” congresswoman. However they also report that all of their requests have been rebuffed.

No response despite numerous requests

“I requested a meeting with her and it has not come to fruition,” JCRC executive director Michael Miller said in an interview to The NY Post.

“A meeting has been requested on more than one occasion. It hasn’t happened. I’m still interested in meeting with her.”

Miller added that he has had no issues communicating with other members of New York’s congressional delegation.

Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive VP of the New York Board of Rabbis, concurred saying that the congresswoman was being elusive.

Potasnik even said he has run into AOC at various events and asked to meet.

“The initial response was, ‘Yes, we will.’ We’re still waiting,” Potasnik reported.

Each organization is pro-Israel.

AOC has been a leading opponent of Israel on Capital Hill, especially on the topic of opposing the Jerusalem’s ambitions to assert sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. She said Israel risked being alienated for becoming an “apartheid state.”

Supporters of the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement (BDS) are Ocasio-Cortez’s boosters.

“It’s easy to sit down with those you agree with. It’s also imperative to sit down with people with whom you disagree,” Potasnik explained.

“My door is open.”

Potasnik added that there have been major developments in the Mid-East, with the UAE and Bahrain normalizing ties with Israel in deals initiated by President Trump.

“That takes the ‘B’ out of the BDS movement. Arab countries are not advocating boycotting Israel,” he explained.

Miller emphasized that AOC “hasn’t completely distanced herself” from the Jewish community,. He praised her for joining the January march over the Brooklyn Bridge to protest against anti-Semitism.

The Jewish Insider initially reported that Jewish leaders were confused that Ocasio-Cortez has avoided communicating with them.

More controversy came her way last week when the congresswoman backed out of her scheduled attendance at an Americans for Peace Now event honoring late Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Rabin was assassinated in 1995 for his efforts to forge peace with the ‘Palestinians,’

