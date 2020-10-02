Israel Delivers First Iron Dome to Protect US Soldiers

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











The Israel Missile Defense Organization in the Ministry of Defense delivered the first of two Iron Dome Defense System batteries to the US Army. Each battery is composed of a launcher and missiles made by Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd., a radar array made by the ELTA defense contractor, and a command-and-control center developed by the mPrest firm. The occasion was marked with an event held at Rafael Advanced Defense Systems’ Leshem Institute in northern Israel.

Today the Israel Missile Defense Organization in the Ministry of Defense, delivered the first of two Iron Dome Defense System batteries to the U.S. Army. A symbolic event was held at the Iron Dome production line of defense contractor, Rafael Advanced Systems 1/2 pic.twitter.com/kkfkfMAXTs — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) September 30, 2020

The Iron Dome is a short-range missile defense system that has proven its effectiveness in the defense of Israel against rocket attacks from rocket attacks launched from Gaza since 2011, Iron Dome has been used during which time it has intercepted more than 2,400 incoming missiles.

Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the US Defense Department signed an agreement in August 2019 for the delivery of two Iron Dome batteries worth $300 million. The second battery will be delivered in the coming weeks, according to Israel’s Ministry of Defense. These are the first Iron Dome batteries that Israel has sold to a foreign country.

“These batteries will be employed in the defense of US troops against a variety of ballistic and aerial threats,” an Israeli Defense Ministry statement said, adding, “Proud to celebrate the delivery of the Refael-developed Iron Dome to the US today, along with Minister @Amirperetz, who jumpstarted the project. This advanced system has saved many Israeli lives & I’m proud to see it defending US troops and helping boost the Israeli economy.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz praised the move: “The completion of this agreement serves as further proof that the defense alliance [between the U.S. and Israel], is based on common values and interests, which are stronger than ever.”

Related