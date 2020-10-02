IDF Soldiers Receive Hundreds of Sukkahs Prior to Holiday

Israeli soldiers get materials to set up sukkahs for the holiday of Sukkot, October 2020. Credit: Courtesy of FIDF.

Thousands of Israel Defense Forces soldiers will be able to celebrate the Sukkot holiday in brand-new sukkahs, thanks to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), which delivered 225 of the structures to various military bases throughout the Jewish state.

The soldiers will be able to eat and pray outdoors in a safe space due to coronavirus restrictions.

Sukkot starts after sundown on Oct. 2 and lasts until nightfall on Oct. 9.

In Israel, it is immediately followed by Simchat Torah, which celebrates the end of the annual cycle of Torah readings and marks the beginning of a new one.

