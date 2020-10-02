Guide to Sukkot Holiday for Pandemic Stay-at-Home Observance

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











Along with spending time in the sukkah and waving the “Four Species” or “Four Kinds” (etrog, lulav, arava and hadass) a central observance of the holiday of Sukkot is holding festive evening-time celebrations.

Known as Simchat Beit Hashoeva, they harken back to the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, when all-night dancing, singing and acrobatics would accompany the joyous drawing of water that was poured on the altar every day of the seven-day holiday.

In modern times, the celebration has taken many forms, including sit-down gatherings (farbrengens) in sukkahs, as well as lively dancing in the streets.

With the coronavirus pandemic causing millions to isolate and restrict social interactions to their immediate family, many will be hosting their own Simchat Beit Hashoeva for the first time. To assist them in creating an experience that is celebratory, spiritual and user-friendly, Chabad.org has created a beautiful booklet written and compiled by Tzvi Freeman and Menachem Posner.

Each day, the user is provided with an easy-to-repeat Torah thought and story, as well as an insight into the daily ushpizin, spiritual visitors or guests.

Coupled with a lively dance track, everything is provided, save for the refreshments and participants, which must be locally sourced.

Access the booklet at www.chabad.org/joy.

