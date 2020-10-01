Fact-Checking Biden’s Almost Non-Stop Lies from the Debate

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











In the wake of the travesty referred to as the debate, both candidates performed poorly but Biden was widely praised. Even more disturbing, fact-checkers swarmed all over the president’s statements while pointedly avoiding Biden’s egregious and bountiful whoppers. For the sake of fairness, I am going to debunk some of Biden’s worst lies. To be honest, the list is actually much longer.

Build-Up to the Debate

Biden’s campaign has, until now, been characterized by non-engagement. His appearances, including interviews and town halls, have featured scripted questions and prepared answers read from teleprompters.

Trump, on the other hand, regularly holds media conferences and copes with questions from overtly hostile reporters. His rallies have naturally morphed from a regular aspect of his presidency into a natural part of his campaign.

Entering into the debates, the expectations for Biden were absurdly low. He merely had to make it through 90 minutes without pooping in his pants or mumbling gibberish, a goal he seemed to meet in the debate. Though left-wing pundits may claim he was entirely lucid, he was not. He was low energy and stumbled over his words and facts in several places.

It should be noted that the moderator, Chris Wallace, is a registered Democrat and has a history of publicly expressing anti-Trump sentiment. He interrupted Trump 76 times compared to Wallace interrupting Biden 15 times. Many times he diverted or ended the dialogue after Biden said an untruth and Trump would try to rebut it. Wallace also interrupted Biden at several points in which Biden was losing his train of thought.

White Supremacy

Biden accused Trump of praising white supremacists killing at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in August 2017. This was debunked by many sources including Politifact, Fox News’ Brit Hume, and CNN’s Jake Tapper.

In a truly bizarre moment, Chris Wallace asked the President, “Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups, and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha, and as we have seen in Portland.”

It should be noted that the riots in Kenosha were in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an African-American man. There were no reports of white supremacists taking part in the riots and much of it was attributed to left-wing groups associated with the Black Lives Matter Movement. The riots in Portland are attributed to Antifa. Wallace’s question was predicated on inaccurate statements.

Trump replied to Wallace, “Sure” and “Sure, I am willing to do that”, condemning white supremacists twice. He then asked for clarification, saying “Who would you like me to condemn?” Moderator Chris Wallace clarified the question by mentioning “white supremacists and right-wing militia”. During the exchange, Biden prompted “Proud Boys” and Trump replied “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” replying in language similar to Wallace’s original question.

“But I’ll tell you what,” Trump continued. “I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem.”

Antifa

In his question to Trump about white supremacists, Wallace noted that Trump had repeatedly criticized Biden for not condemning left-wing violence, more specifically, Antifa. After Trump claimed the violence was a left-wing problem, Biden stated, “Antifa is an idea, not an organization…That’s what his FBI director said.”

Though it is true that FBI Director Christopher Wray stated before the House that Antifa is “not a group or an organization”, he did describe it as a “movement”, further clarifying his statements saying “it is a real thing; It is not a fiction.” he explained that the movement does not have a national organization but that the FBI has seen Antifa engage in “organized tactical activity” at the local and regional level. Its adherents have coalesced and worked together in “nodes” rather than a structured hierarchy across the country.

When Trump challenged Biden on this statement, Wallace changed the subject.

Court Packing:

The moderator asked Biden whether he would be willing to add justices above the current legally mandated number of nine. This is referred to as packing the Supreme Court. Biden refused to answer and has, in fact, refused to answer this question in recent weeks.

The fear is that after Trump has already appointed two Supreme Court Justices and will attempt to appoint a third, Biden will attempt to add more justices to the supreme court in order to influence the composition of the court.

This was attempted by Roosevelt in 1937 in contravention of the Judiciary Act of 1869.

Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., also dodged the question in a recent interview.

Though it cannot precisely be described as a lie, Biden did not answer this very important question.

Perhaps even more egregious is that after he refused to answer the question, Trump pressed him but Chris Wallace shut him down, saying it was time to move on.

Hunter Biden

Trump raised the alleged financial improprieties of Biden’s son, Hunter, that took place while he was vice president. Biden denied that Hunter had received money from the wife of Moscow’s mayor or Burisma.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee recently released a report saying that Hunter Biden’s firm did in fact receive $3.5 million from the wife of the Mayor of Moscow. Biden’s firm, Rosemont Seneca Thornton, received a $3.5 million wire transfer in 2014 from Russian billionaire Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

Hunter Biden did in fact join the board of Burisma Holdings, one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Ukraine, receiving compensation of up to $50,000 per month.

During his father’s time in office, Hunter Biden also had large-dollar dealings in China and Romania. All of these countries were under his father’s personal purview at the time. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) is currently investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

President Trump also referred to Hunter Biden’s cocaine use, to which Biden replied, “None of that is true.” Hunter Biden’s cocaine use and his discharge from the navy for drug use is a matter of public record.

Republican Cities are Violent

Trump cited rising violence in cities, naming Chicago and New York. Biden interjected, “Republican cities.”

In fact, 17 out of the top 20 most violent cities in the United States are Democratic-run cities, including Chicago and New York.

At another point in the debate, Biden claimed, “The fact of the matter is violent crime went down 17%, 15%, in our administration.”

Overall, the number of violent crimes fell roughly 10% from 2008, the year before Biden took office as vice president, to 2016, his last full year in the office, according to data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting program.

But the number of violent crimes was spiking again during Obama and Biden’s final two years in office, increasing by 8% from 2014 to 2016.

An FBI report released Monday for 2019 crime data found that violent crime has decreased over the past three years.

Trump is Pro-Violence

Biden claimed that Trump’s own people have said that “riots chaos and violence help his cause.”

Normally, such an outrageous claim would lead to a follow up question by the moderator, but Wallace remained silent. Trump challenged Biden who attributed the statement to Kelly Ann Conway, who served as counselor to the president in the administration of Donald Trump from 2017 to 2020.

Several fact-checkers have claimed that she did say this in an interview with Fox in August concerning the government preparations for the upcoming hurricane season.

“The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order,” Conway said.

It is clear that Biden intentionally misinterpreted her words which he has done in the past. Conway has explicitly refuted his misinterpretation.

Nice to see @JoeBiden back & reading from his lap Too bad he peddled lies from

clip deceptively edited by the crazy lazy types I responded to a Q. about Mayor Pete’s false claim & noted POTUS offered fed help to stem violence. Noted WI guy who said protestors help POTUS https://t.co/9tCvG2KrSB pic.twitter.com/8L3rLHEfwp — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 27, 2020

Defunding Police

When asked if he would defund the police, Biden said he would not.

“Look, what I support is the police having the opportunity to deal with the problems they face. I am totally opposed to defunding the police officers,” Biden said.

As Vice President, Joe Biden oversaw cuts in federal funding for state and local law enforcement, breaking a pledge to increase funding. Despite candidate-Biden’s promise in 2008 to fully fund the COPS program, the Obama-Biden Administration slashed COPS funding from $1.55 billion to $222 million.

Green New Deal

When asked if he supported the Green New Deal, Biden’s answered ‘yes.’

“The Green New Deal will pay for itself as we move forward,” Biden said.

It should be noted that the 10-year plan has an estimated cost of around $90 trillion dollars or almost half of the country’s entire GDP.

Wallace then asked again if Biden supports the program to which Biden replied, “No, I don’t support the plan. I support the Biden plan that I put forward.”

Despite giving diametrically contradictory answers in the space of less than one minute, Walls moved on without asking any follow up questions.

Systemic Racism

Wallace asked Biden if there was “a separate but unequal system of justice for blacks in this country.”

After stumbling over his wards, Biden answered in the affirmative, stating “there is systemic injustice in this country; in education, in work, and law enforcement.”

Institutional racism, also known as systemic racism, is a form of racism that is embedded as a normal practice within society or an organization. Racism, of course, does exist on an individual level but despite claims on the left that it exists, there is no proof of systemic racism and no laws in place that promote racism.

It is especially disingenuous for Biden to make this claim as he was notoriously intimate with segregationist politicians and opposed to federally mandated busing to racially integrate schools in the 1970s. In the Democratic debates, his running mate, Kamala Harris castigated him for his history of promoting racist policies.

Health Care

Biden accused President Trump of trying to remove health care from people with pre-existing conditions, saying, “There’s a hundred million people with preexisting conditions and [their insurance will] be taken away as well.”

The truth is that just last week, President Trump signed an Executive Order making it the official policy of the federal government to protect those with pre-existing conditions.

Biden stated that he intended to keep the Affordable Care Act, albeit he said he intends to amend it. Just like Obama did before him, Biden claimed that his plan would allow people to keep their private insurance. In fact, Obamacare does not allow for private insurers. In addition, the Democratic Party platform calls for universal healthcare which would be designed to crowd out private insurers, as Obama stated it was intended to do in 2009.

Biden also claimed that President Trump does not have a health care plan. On September 24, President Trump unveiled his America First Health Care plan, outlining the key policies and reforms the President supports, including protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions. In August, President Trump released his second-term agenda, which includes health care as a central focus.

COVID-19

Biden was critical of the President’s handling of the pandemic claiming that he would have sent experts to China much earlier to investigate the virus. The fact is the Trump Administration first tried to get American officials into China in early January; Biden didn’t call for sending experts into China until February 25, 50 days later.

On Jan. 31, Trump announced travel restrictions on non-U. S. citizens traveling from China, effective Feb. 2, with 11 exceptions. U.S. citizens could still travel from China but were subject to screening and possible 14-day quarantine. Some flights were immediately suspended, but others continued for weeks at the discretion of the airlines.

In late March, Biden tweeted a condemnation of the travel bans, calling them xenophobic.

Stop the xenophobic fear-mongering. Be honest. Take responsibility. Do your job. https://t.co/nQ5aLVrpyb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2020

Shut Down

Trump accused Biden of wanting to shut down the economy, an accusation Biden denied. In an interview alongside Kamala Harris with NBC in August, Biden explicitly stated that he was ready to shut down the economy entirely again, a position that has been repeated by other campaign representatives.

Economy

In a clearly biased question, Wallace asked Biden if the statement by Trump that the economy is making a comeback is accurate. Biden responded that “millionaires and billionaires like him in the middle of the COVID crisis have done very well.”

The recovery has posted the following gains:

The economy has added back 10.6 million jobs over the last four months, half of all the jobs lost due to the pandemic.

The unemployment rate fell to 8.4% in August and saw the second-largest one month decrease in U.S. history.

Retail sales have increased four months in a row, with consumer spending already reaching pre-pandemic levels.

Consumer confidence in September posted the biggest gain in 17 years.

Weekly jobless claims continue a downward trend, beating expectations and falling to their lowest level since mid-March.

American manufacturing has grown for four straight months.

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both recently achieving new record highs.

It should also be noted that Biden’s criticism is intellectually insulting as he has a personal wealth of over $9 million. Biden and his wife Jill have made more than $15 million combined since he ended his role as vice president.

Biden also claimed “[The Trump Administration has] done nothing to help small businesses. Nothing.”

In fact, the Trump administration’s Paycheck Protection Program provided $525 billion to over 5.2 million U.S. businesses, protecting more than 51 million jobs. President Trump ensured that $30 billion of the Paycheck Protection Program was reserved for small financial institutions serving minority communities.

Protests

Biden referred to a protest in Lafayette Square outside the White House on June 1. Biden claimed, “There was a peaceful protest in front of the White House. What did he do? He came out of his bunker, had the military do tear gas.”

In truth, it was law enforcement, not the military, that used chemical irritants to forcefully remove protesters and there are conflicting reports as to the nature of the protest with the Justice Department claiming that the use of chemical irritants was necessary.

In addition, there is no evidence Trump was inside a bunker in the White House as that happened. Secret Service agents had rushed Trump to a White House bunker days earlier as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks.

Socialist Manifesto

Trump accused Biden of working with Senator Bernie Sanders on a “manifesto.” Biden responded, “There is no manifesto.”

In July, the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force which included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists, released a 118-page document filled with far-left, radical policies the Biden campaign has embraced.

The task force included socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Castro-sympathizer Rep. Karen Bass.

Many on the left are claiming that Trump was disrespectful and although he was characteristically aggressive, little has been said about Biden telling the President to “shut up” and referring to him as “a clown.” He also said, “Keep yapping, man.”

Russia

In the debate, Biden claimed to have “gone head to head with Putin.”

In fact, Biden has a record of being weak on Russia. The Obama-Biden Administration refused requests by Ukraine for lethal weapons to use against Russian aggression in Crimea. Russian election interference occurred on Biden’s watch. In 2012, Biden mocked the idea that “Russia is still our major adversary,” saying Russia was “working closely with us.”

