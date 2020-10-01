Watch their Reaction when we Give Homeless Israelis 1,000 Shekels Cash

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











Israel is often touted as a hi-tech powerhouse. When reporting on Israel’s economy, innovative technologies such as Waze, the Iron Dome and cutting edge medical technology often dominate the headlines.

But there’s another side of Israel’s economy that many of those trying to promote its accomplishments don’t like to talk about. That’s because Israel has a poverty problem. And the lockdowns from the corona-crisis have only made the situation worse..Much worse.

To get a better idea, the following are just a few developments that took place since the corona-crisis hit the Jewish State:

A 300% increase in families in need of financial assistance was reported

145,000 Israelis were sent into a new state of food insecurity .

1 in 7 Israelis are Now Skipping Meals

Unemployment went from below 4% at the beginning of the pandemic, to more than 27.6% towards the end of April.

14.1% say that they or a member of their household has had to cut back on the amount of food they consume each week

Hunger has gotten so bad that the army has had to step in just to deliver food to the poor

This is just a small sample of the data

But when you actually walk the streets of Jerusalem, the increase in homelessness is palpable.

That’s why the Israel365 News editor-in-chief David Sidman took to the streets of Jerusalem to hand out some cash for those who need it. But this wasn’t just pocket change. Our charitable organization handed out anywhere from 600 ($175) shekels to 1,000 ($350) shekels. All the money was donated by friends of Israel like you through the Israel365 Charity Fund.

Just watch their joyous reactions as they bless back those who blessed them with charity!

