After Posing with Hindu goddess ‘Shiva the Destroyer,’ WHO Chief to Visit Israel

Brussels, Belgium. 12th Sep. 2019. Press conference by Commissioner Vytenis ANDRIUKAITIS and the Director-General of the WHO Tedros ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, on occasion of the Global Vaccination Summit (Shutterstock)

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











After Israel’s ambassador to the UN Institutions in Geneva Merav Elon-Shahar met with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the latter congratulated Israel for joining the Covax Group, an initiative for the joint procurement of vaccinations led by the WHO, the Global Alliance for Vaccines (GAVI), and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Ghebreyesus also confirmed his attendance at the annual conference of the European region of the WHO, which will be held next year in Israel reports INN.

A history of association with Idols

As you may recall Israel 365 News reported on a photo from January 2019 featuring a high-level meeting between WHO Officials and Chinese health officials. The photo was posted in January 2019 on the Twitter feed of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who has served as the Director-General of the World Health Organization since 2017. Inexplicably, prominently displayed at the head of the table is a statue of the Hindu goddess, Shiva, also known as “Shiva the Destroyer.”

WHO & #China have enjoyed a long & productive partnership. WHO is proud to have supported the overseas training of more than 2000 Chinese #HealthWorkers. Grateful for China’s commitment to strengthening health systems in other countries through its Belt and Road Initiative. pic.twitter.com/IigqsDsEOI — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 16, 2019

A perfect storm of dangerous developments

The timing for the planned trip is especially ominous as Prime Minister Netanyahu has announced that Israel’s current lockdown could last up to a year reports TOI. In a separate report, Israel’s Coronavirus Czar Ronni Gamzu is demanding the government increase the cost of fines for those who don’t wear face masks from NIS 500 ($146) to NIS 1,000 ($292).

Furthermore, Israel announced on Tuesday that it has completed licensing to roll out 5G towers throughout the country. The potential exposure to unprecedented amounts of radiation from these towers has concerned many Israeli citizens throughout the country.

On his visit to Israel, Ghebreyesus is expected to visit the WHO’s Israeli office that was opened in Tel Aviv.

Related