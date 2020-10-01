Are Sukkah Booths an Ideal Solution for Outdoor Dining in the Era of Covid? This Rabbi says Yes

An Ultra orthodox Jewish man walk in a street full of "Sukkot" in the orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem on Monday, Oct. 17, 2005. The weeklong holiday begins Today. The holiday commemorates the Israelites 40 years of wandering in the desert and a decorated hut is erected outside religious households as a sign of temporary shelter. Photo by Nati Shohat /Flash90

Regarding coronavirus, the CDC released a list of recommendations including that dining outdoors is considered less risky than is eating indoors.

For one rabbi, this recommendation could not have come at a better time than the Jewish holiday of Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles), The local Chabad rabbi of Westborough Massachusetts Rabbi Michoel Green explained in a Facebook post how the booth that the Jewish people erect during the holiday – a ‘succah‘ is the perfect solution to these types of Covid restrictions saying: “Please be advised that in observance of covid courtesies, we will be eating outdoors for eight consecutive days starting this Friday evening. In an open-air hut specially constructed for this purpose.”

In a tongue and cheek response to the recent government lockdown measures, the rabbi added “Isolating from your dining room is highly recommended.”

He then recommended the traditional four species as a means to limit risk saying: “supplemental citron, palm, myrtle, and willow are highly beneficial to take prophylactically to offset risk. Six daily doses are required starting Sunday. This is a very specific protocol that must be taken a certain way.”

In a play on words, the rabbi said that “This will surely boost your emun(a)-system.” Emuna is Hebrew for faith in God. He added that it “will give you immunity to dangerous pathogens like sinat chinam (baseless hatred). .

