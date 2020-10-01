Are Sukkah Booths an Ideal Solution for Outdoor Dining in the Era of Covid? This Rabbi says Yes

Regarding coronavirus, the CDC released a list of recommendations including that dining outdoors is considered less risky than is eating indoors.
For one rabbi, this recommendation could not have come at a better time than the Jewish holiday of Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles), The local Chabad rabbi of Westborough Massachusetts Rabbi Michoel Green explained in a Facebook post how the booth that the Jewish people erect during the holiday – a ‘succah‘ is the perfect solution to these types of Covid restrictions saying: “Please be advised that in observance of covid courtesies, we will be eating outdoors for eight consecutive days starting this Friday evening. In an open-air hut specially constructed for this purpose.”
In a tongue and cheek response to the recent government lockdown measures, the rabbi added “Isolating from your dining room is highly recommended.”
He then recommended the traditional four species as a means to limit risk saying: “supplemental citron, palm, myrtle, and willow are highly beneficial to take prophylactically to offset risk. Six daily doses are required starting Sunday. This is a very specific protocol that must be taken a certain way.”
In a play on words, the rabbi said that “This will surely boost your emun(a)-system.” Emuna is Hebrew for faith in God. He added that it “will give you immunity to dangerous pathogens like sinat chinam (baseless hatred)..