Ancient Jewish Source: Rosh Hashanna Ended Daniel’s Fourth Kingdom

Two ancient Jewish sources made predictions specifically about 5781, the new Hebrew year. One source written over 200 years ago predicted that 5780 which ended two weeks ago would be a year of death but 5781 would be a year of rising from the ashes. Another, written in Yemen six centuries ago, stated that this year marks the end of the fourth kingdom of Edom prophesied by Daniel.

16th Century Yemen: End of 4th Kingdom of Daniel

The Torah website of Shuvu Banim International cited Rabbi Netanel ben Yeshaya, one of the great rabbis of Yemenite Jewry who lived about 600 years ago, who wrote in his commentary on the Torah, M’Or L’Afela (from the light to darkness):

“As is well known, as stated in the dream of Daniel, the fourth kingdom is the kingdom of Edom, and it ends in the year 5780. Then, it seems that the rule of the nine months will begin, as stated in the Gemara. And then afterwards, [it will be] the time of redemption and the kingdom of heaven forever, amen.”

Rabbi Yeshaya concluded that 5781 would be the year of the final redemption.

200 Year-Old Prediction: This Year Rising From the Ash Heap

Rabbi Moses Schreiber (1762–1839) was one of the leading Orthodox rabbis of European Jewry in the first half of the nineteenth century known by the title of his main work, Chatam Sofer.

Many people were shocked when they found in his commentary on the Torah portion of Bechukotai (Leviticus 26:3–27:34). Rabbi Schreiber wrote that the year 5780 will be the year of death and the year 5781 will be the year of redemption.

More specifically, he wrote that 5780 will be the aspect of death. However 5781 (represented by the Hebrew letters תשפא), the Chatam Sofer says is the aspect of “מאשפות ירים אביון” from Psalms:

He raises the poor from the dust, lifts up the needy from the refuse heap Psalms 113:7

Last Year Without Messiah

It should be remembered that last month, Rabbi Shalom Arush, an Israeli Breslov rabbi and founder of the Chut Shel Chessed Institutions, made an entirely uncharacteristic announcement: On September 18, Jews will be celebrating the last New Year without the Messiah.

“I am going to tell you with certainty that Hashem (God, literally ‘the name) will help us meet together after Rosh Hashanna,” Rabbi Arush said in an interview last week. “And remember well what I am telling you, that this Rosh Hashana will be the last one without Moshiach (Messiah). And it could very well be that on this Rosh Hashanna the Messiah will be revealed.”

