How One Editing Typo Opened the Floodgates of PA Demonization

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











US Amb. ‎Friedman is “the embodiment of human sin”; “like the devil”; and “inciting to ‎assassinate Abbas”‎

It took nothing more than a typo in an interview with US Ambassador to Israel David ‎Friedman in the Israeli daily Israel Hayom, to open the floodgates of PA demonization.‎

According to two writers in the official PA daily, Ambassador Friedman

is “the embodiment of human sin”

is “like the devil who chose sin as a path”

sent “open and explicit (uncoded) [parentheses in source] messages to his ‎agents in the region to execute the plan to assassinate the elected president ‎of the Palestinian people”‎

is “working together with his administration to bring a convicted criminal ‎‎[Muhammad Dahlan] who is wanted by Interpol, who was expelled and ‎dismissed from the framework of the greatest Palestinian national struggle ‎‎(i.e., Fatah) due to his treason and crimes, and to appoint him… instead of ‎‎[PA] President Mahmoud Abbas”‎

gave “the sign to assassinate President Mahmoud Abbas” ‎

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Sept. 20, 2020]‎

committed “the greatest crime… when he called to bring down the legal ‎president of the State of Palestine”

is “inciting to murder and assassination”‎

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Sept. 22, 2020]‎

See longer excerpts of the op-eds below.‎

Initially, the interview (published close to midnight Sept. 16, 2020) in the Israeli daily ran a typo in Ambassador Friedman’s response to a question about ‎whether the US is considering appointing former Fatah leader ‎Muhammad Dahlan, who lives in the UAE, as the next Palestinian leader. The ‎corrected article (Sept. 17, 2020) reads:‎

‎“Friedman replied: ‘We’re not thinking about it, we have no desire to engineer ‎the Palestinian leadership.” (emphasis added – PMW Ed.) ‎

However, the “not” in Friedman’s answer was accidentally left out of the first edition of ‎the article and it read as follows:‎

‎“Friedman replied: ‘We’re thinking about it, we have no desire to engineer the ‎Palestinian leadership.” ‎

The Israeli author of the article, journalist Ariel Kahana, noted the typo and its ‎correction on his Twitter account and the online version was corrected on the paper’s ‎website later the same day the article was published.‎

But this didn’t stop the two writers in the official PA daily from jumping at the ‎opportunity to demonize and slander the ambassador as if he had said the US was ‎‎“thinking about” forcing regime change on the PA.‎

Writing three days after the interview had already been corrected, Muwaffaq Matar, ‎who is a regular columnist at the official PA daily, knowingly dismissed the correction ‎of the typo, accusing Friedman of having given “the sign” for violent regime change ‎and even given instructions to assassinate Abbas:‎

‎“Friedman’s words were not a slip of the tongue, and were not missing or ‎mistaken such that they require correction, as the paper did, for the sign to ‎assassinate President Mahmoud Abbas has already been given, and those ‎who will act to commit this crime received it…”‎

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Sept. 20, 2020]‎

While at it, Matar also vilified US President Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu, referring ‎to them as belonging to the side of “ugliness,” “evil,” and “lies.” He also cited the PA’s ‎invented Palestinian history, which they allege stretches back to “the beginning of ‎creation” for good measure:‎

‎“How could we be on the side of history of Trump and Netanyahu, when we ‎believe that the Palestinian man was created from the dust of Palestine at ‎the beginning of creation? How could we be with them on their side of ‎history, when they know – or should know – that beauty and ugliness do ‎not go together, that good and evil do not meet, and that truth and lies are in ‎eternal conflict…”‎ [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Sept. 20, 2020]‎

The following are longer excerpts of the op-eds in the official PA daily:‎

Excerpt of an op-ed by Muwaffaq Matar, Fatah Revolutionary Council member and ‎regular columnist for the official PA daily

Headline: “Friedman – an ambassador on the side of the historical crime”‎

‎“[US President Donald] Trump’s Ambassador [to Israel] with [Israeli Prime Minister ‎Benjamin] Netanyahu, whose name is David Friedman, thinks that we are on the other ‎side of history, because the historical root of the three of them does not equal one ‎moment compared to the history of the Palestinian people and the history of Palestine ‎according to the true cultural criteria of history; it is impossible as far as we are ‎concerned to be on the side of one who stole the lands of peaceful peoples, populated ‎them, and settled in them…‎

How could we be on the side of history of Trump and Netanyahu, when we believe ‎that the Palestinian man was created from the dust of Palestine at the beginning of ‎creation? How could we be with them on their side of history, when they know – ‎or should know – that beauty and ugliness do not go together, that good and evil ‎do not meet, and that truth and lies are in eternal conflict…‎

Friedman thinks that we are on the wrong side of history, because he and his ‎president belong to the side of crimes against humanity, violations of international ‎law, aggression against the peoples and their political, sovereign, and ‎fundamental rights, and because he sends open and explicit (uncoded) ‎‎[parentheses in source] messages to his agents in the region to execute the plan ‎to assassinate the elected president of the Palestinian people…‎

We think that Friedman and the mafia he belongs to are on the side that must be ‎outside the framework and path of history, because as he told [the Israeli] paper ‎Israel Hayom [on Sept. 17, 2020], he is working together with his administration to ‎bring a convicted criminal who is wanted by Interpol, who was expelled and ‎dismissed from the framework of the greatest Palestinian national struggle (i.e., ‎Fatah) due to his treason and crimes, and to appoint him – this is what he said – ‎instead of [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas (sic., Friedman made no such ‎statement about replacing Abbas with former Fatah leader Muhammad Dahlan, but ‎rather the paper ran a typo it later corrected). This is the clearest expression of their ‎inability to deal with President Mahmoud Abbas’ willpower and to break it…‎

Friedman’s words were not a slip of the tongue, and were not missing or mistaken ‎such that they require correction, as the paper did, for the sign to assassinate ‎President Mahmoud Abbas has already been given, and those who will act to ‎commit this crime received it…‎

We will remain on the right side of history, the side chosen by the free peoples and ‎their national leaderships. We will prove to those who thought that we are on the ‎wrong side of history that they are the embodiment of human sin. They are like the ‎devil who chose sin as a path, viewed every person who disagrees with him as an ‎enemy, and swore… to tempt them until causing them to enter the path that will ‎necessarily lead them to hell.”‎ [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Sept. 20, 2020]‎

Excerpt of an op-ed by Fawzi Ali Al-Samhouri

Headline: “Friedman’s threats are a double crime against international law and ‎Palestine”‎

‎“The greatest crime in the series of crimes that the administration of [US President ‎Donald] Trump is continuing to commit in order to support the policy of war ‎criminal [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his camp against the ‎State of Palestine… is what Trump’s ambassador in the occupation state, the ‎racist settler [David Friedman],declared a number of days ago [on Sept. 17, 2020] ‎when he called to bring down the legal president of the State of Palestine (sic., ‎Friedman made no such statement about replacing PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, ‎but rather the paper that interviewed him ran a typo it later corrected… This ‎declaration has only one explanation: a plan to assassinate [PA] President ‎Mahmoud Abbas…‎

The plan to bring down the president [Abbas] of a state that is recognized by the ‎overwhelming majority of world states is a great and clear crime that is being ‎committed premeditatedly, and which obligates putting on trial the terrorist ‎Friedman who is inciting to murder and assassination without honoring ‎international law that provides heads of state with extensive immunity…‎

The threat that Trump sent through his ambassador Friedman constitutes a medal [of ‎honor] of the highest order in history, which President Mahmoud Abbas has merited ‎and which every one of the world’s leaders hopes to merit: this is the medal of love of ‎the homeland and the people, and self-sacrifice for the sake of freedom, ‎independence, and fighting colonialism.”‎ [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Sept. 22, 2020]‎

Reprinted with author’s permission from Palestinian Media Watch

Related