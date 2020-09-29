Right before Yom Kippur: Evangelical Leader asks God to Forgive America for Antisemitism

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











On the Sabbath of repentance which takes place right before Yom Kipur, Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell publicly asked the God of Israel to forgive Christians for his religion’s antisemitism.

The Evangelical leader invoked the prophet Daniel as well as his faith’s failure to uphold what was written in Genesis 12:3:

I will bless those who bless you (Genesis 12:3)

Mitchell spoke about America’s history including the pilgrims naming towns and cities in the new world after Biblical locations such as Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Shilo. He noted that Washington was first to recognize Israel in 1948 and to move its embassy back to Jerusalem under President Trump.

But Mitchell also recalled antisemitism that has seeped its way into parts of America saying: “2500 years ago, your servant the prophet Daniel cried out in repentant prayer on behalf of your people. He prayed oh lord great and awesome God we have sinned and committed iniquity given his godly example we stand in the gap today and repent for the sins of hatred of the Jewish people, hatred of Israel that you call the apple of your eye and anti-semitism this ancient unnatural hatred that has infected parts of our nation.”

