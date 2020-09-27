Biden Compares Trump to Nazi Propaganda Master Joseph Goebbels

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden compares President Donald Trump to German Nazi politician and Reich Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels. During an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on September 26, 2020.

After being asked by Ruhle how he deals with Trump calling him a ‘socialist’, Biden responded saying: “Well…um…I’m not sure anybody that hadn’t already made up their mind there for Trump believes but who knows – but but that’s you know he’s sort of like Goebbels you say the lie long enough keep repeating repeat and repeat it it becomes common knowledge.”

Biden also called Trump “more Castro than Churchill.”

