Police Fine Rabbi Yehudah Glick at Golden Gate for Demonstrating, Claim He Was Actually Praying Illegally

In the final moments before a complete lockdown in Jerusalem, two days before Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement), Rabbi Yehudah Glick took advantage of the loophole in the restrictions that permitted demonstrations (while prohibiting prayer). His protest? Rabbi Glick demanded to be allowed to blow the shofar on Temple Mount. The police fined Rabbi Glick at the Golden Gate for demonstrating and blowing Shofar, claiming it was a false demonstration as he was actually praying! “We will continue calling loud and clear, ‘Let the Shofar blow on Zion,” Rabbi Glick vowed.

