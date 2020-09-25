Pro-Temple Politician Donates Kidney

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











Moshe Feiglin, an Israeli politician, Temple activist, and the leader of libertarian Zionist party Zehut, Feiglin is a vocal advocate for building the Jewish Temple on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem immediately.

“Yesterday morning, I donated a kidney with the help of the Matnat Chaim (Gift of Life) organization and I am still hospitalized,” Feiglin wrote on his Facebook account. Matnat Chaim is an Israeli non-profit founded by Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber. The organization is dedicated to encouraging healthy volunteers to donate kidneys to patients who require a transplant. None of our kidney donors receive monetary compensation for their donation and most are altruistic donors who do not know their recipients prior to the procedure.

“I thank from the bottom of my heart the wonderful medical staff of Sheba Hospital – Tel Hashomer and the Matnat Chaim organization that, as the name implies, allows each and every one of us to give life to our friends – literally,” Feiglin wrote. “This is a great privilege and an unparalleled satisfaction and I highly recommend you contact the association,” Feiglin said.Feiglin clarified,

“Tzipi and I prefer to leave the matter in the private sphere – so we chose not to be interviewed and discuss the subject, and we thank you for your understanding,” Feiglin added.

