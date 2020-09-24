Lebanon: Another ‘Mysterious’ Explosion Decimates Hezbollah Weapons Depot

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











Lebanon was rocked by yet another explosion on Tuesday as a column of smoke ascended over a suspected Hezbollah arms depot with several people reportedly injured. Hezbollah terrorists surrounded the site of the blast following a fire that broke out in the village of Ain Qana, 30 miles south of Beirut Lebanese Security sources said that the blast was triggered by a ‘technical error’ and had led to several injuries, although Hezbollah officials have not confirmed any casualties.

About a month ago, over 200 people were killed as a result of a massive explosion that shook Beirut, with thousands wounded and hundreds of thousands left homeless. The government has been accused of negligence for allowing what has been speculated to be 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that was supposedly stored at the port for years.

