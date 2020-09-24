An Artist Uses Mathematical Calculations To Show That Hebrew Is A Divine Language

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











A non-Jewish American artist who is on the autism spectrum was so inspired by the mathematical calculations he did based on the Hebrew of the very first verse in the Torah…

When Hashem began to create heaven and earth— Genesis 1:1

… that he created a Biblical math art image he calls In The Beginning.

The artist uses the name Tsophnat Paneach, which is an alternative transliteration of the biblical name Pharaoh gave to Joseph when he became a leader in Egypt.

Pharaoh then gave Yosef the name Zaphenath-paneah; and he gave him for a wife Asenath daughter of Poti-phera, priest of On. Thus Yosef emerged in charge of the land of Egypt. Genesis 41:45

He chose this name because, just as Joseph was able to interpret dreams, “he enjoys decoding the mysteries of the Torah.”

And Pharaoh said to Yosef, “I have had a dream, but no one can interpret it. Now I have heard it said of you that for you to hear a dream is to tell its meaning.” Genesis 41:15

Tsophnat Paneach told Israel365 News, “As an artist I want to keep it about Hashem and His holy Torah. It’s not about me or who I am. It’s about who [God] the King is.”

Tsophnat Paneach generously made his artwork available as a free download to anyone who donates to charity in Israel through the Israel365 Charity Fund. Rabbi Tuly Weisz of Israel365 expressed his gratitude to the artist, “At this time of year, between Rosh Hashana when the world was created and the day of judgment Yom Kippur, we do our best to increase acts of charity and kindness,” said Rabbi Tuly. “I am grateful for the kindness of the artist and the generosity he is encouraging in others who are interested in downloading this unique Bible math art.”

About the image he created, he explained, “This is an artistic expression of how beautiful and Divine the holy Torah is. The Hebrew alphabet is the genetic fabric of the universe. The holy Torah is the mirrored reflection of pure Divine will in the cosmos.”

Tsophnat Paneach readily admits that he doesn’t know how to read or speak Hebrew. Trying to read the Torah in English translation, he became convinced that he was missing out on, “the secrets of the universe hidden in the Hebrew language.”



This frustration led him to discover gematria, a complex system based on assigning a numerical value to each Hebrew letter, and, by extension, each Hebrew word. Gematria helps unlock secrets which God embedded in the Hebrew text of the Torah.



Israeli scientist Saul Kullook told Israel365 News that, “In the Torah world, gematria is used to show how different verses are nevertheless connected, by having one or more words with the same numerical value.”

Tsophnat Paneach employed a creative, non-traditional use of gematria to make the claim that the combined numerical value of the seven Hebrew words in the first verse of the Torah equals 298, which is a clue to “the earth’s orbital velocity around the sun [measured] in meters per second.



“The earth’s orbital velocity around the sun is approximately 29,800 meters per second. Multiplying 298 (the numerical value of the first verse in the Torah, which includes the first time the word earth is mentioned) by 102 gives you how fast the earth travels around the sun, or its orbital velocity.”



He added that ten times ten, “equals 100 ,the age of Abraham when Isaac was born and God’s covenant was established forever.”

Now Avraham was a hundred years old when his son Yitzchak was born to him. Genesis 21:5

It was this calculation that inspired Tsophnat Paneach to create In The Beginning.

Tsophnat Paneach uses computer graphics to create his Biblical math art. “I also designed my own Hebrew font to use, which took about two years for me to create,” he noted.

Delving more deeply into gematria, Tsophnat Paneach claims that it is possible to, “calculate the diameter of the entire observable universe, which is 93 billion light years, from a verse in Exodus where Hashem commands Moses to place the Ten Commandments into the Ark of the Covenant.”

And deposit in the Aron [the tablets of] the Pact which I will give you. Exodus 25:16

“All the calculations I find in the Torah are interesting and they seem to be endless,” he said.

Sharing a complicated calculation based on the first Hebrew word and the last Hebrew word in the Torah, he concluded, “This proves to me mathematically that the Torah is holy and Divine, from the beginning to end.”



Pastor Mark Biltz Responds

Tsophnat Paneach’s work was brought to the attention of Israel365 by Pastor Mark Biltz of El Shaddai Ministries in Washington State. Biltz, an influential figure in the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith, told Israel365 News that he has known the artist for many years.

In a detailed explanation of the calculations that went into creating In The Beginning, Tsophnat Paneach claims that “the Hebrew alphabet is the genetic fabric of the world” and “the holy Torah is the mirrored reflection of pure Divine Will.” Israel365 News asked Biltz about the relevance of these claims for Christians.



“I believe it is totally a relevant message for the entire world, showing even the non-religious how math, science and the Word of God are connected,” Biltz replied, “Christians will see and appreciate the beauty right away. The problem is that you don’t know what you don’t know.



“When a realization comes, that Hebrew is the heavenly language, Christians will search and find many treasures that are hidden within the Scriptures. Hashem’s Word is likened to water. One day it will cover the earth like the waters cover the sea.”



“Christians,” Biltz added, “will absolutely love the depth that it will give to their theology. If I want to learn about China and the Chinese culture, would I go to South America and study in Spanish what they have to say about China?



“If you want to know the Scriptures in depth, you have to study the culture, get to really know the people and learn at least the basics of the language. I travel the world and speak, and I am amazed that many Christians in foreign nations have their Bibles translated from English rather than from Hebrew. So much is lost in the translations as you go from one language to another. Why not go directly to the source?”



Related