‘Palestinian’ security forces arrest supporters of Abbas rival who lives in UAE

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (left) and Mohamed Dahlan (right), a former Fatah security commander, have, for the past five years, been at each other’s throats. The two were once close allies and had worked together to undermine the former PA president, Yasser Arafat. (Image sources: U.S. State Dept., M. Dahlan Office)

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











Palestinian Authority forces arrested seven members of Mohammed Dahlan’s faction on Monday, according to Dahlan faction spokesman Imad Mohsen.

Mohsen called the arrests “politically motivated” as Dahlan, a rival of Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, lives in the United Arab Emirates. It has been rumored that he played a role in the recent normalization deal between Israel and the Gulf state, Reuters reported.

The seven, who were arrested in the West Bank, included Haytham al-Halabi and Salim Abu Safia, senior members of Dahlan’s faction, the faction said in a statement.

According to the report, Palestinian security sources said that Halabi was arrested as part of “a continuation of efforts to impose security and order.”

Dahlan previously served as security chief in the Gaza Strip and has been mentioned as a possible successor to Abbas.