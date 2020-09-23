Report: Iran to Get Nuke by End of 2020, Pentagon Tells Trump in Briefing

Iran lecturer at the IDC Meir Javedanfar told i24 News in a recent interview that whether or not Iran gets a nuke and ignites a nuclear war in the region “depends.” He added that “it’s one thing to have enough law enriched uranium to make a nuclear weapon. But then iran needs to go another step further to bring in and by enriching the uranium to higher levels to 20, and then from 20 to 90 which is what you need for nuclear weapon.

“We’re still not there yet and that would be a very drastic decision by the Iranians to make. On the one hand, the Iranians feel that they need to have some leverage in their dealings with the United States. President Trump walked out of the Iran nuclear deal. He imposed very tough sanctions against the Iranian regime. Iran cannot impose sanctions against America because its economy is nowhere as near. So they need leverage.”

Javedanfar added that “they’re holding on to this enriched uranium. They’re enriching uranium in quantities that are close to enough for making a weapon. But again, to come back to my original point, it’s not clear that they’re gonna go back to the enrichment level required to make a weapon. So we need to see basically see what happens from now on. If Joe Biden is elected what would be the plan with Iran? Whether he returns to the Iran nuclear deal whether they can reach an understanding or if Trump is reelected, then what would that mean for Iran? Would that mean that Iran would actually enrich you further levels it all depends on what happens in November 20th in the United States.