Chinese Air Force Releases Video Showing “God of War” Destroying US Air Base [WATCH]

The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) of China released a video on Saturday titled “The God of War H-6K Goes on the Attack!” depicting Xian H-6K jet bombers, nicknamed God of War, carrying out a simulated long-range missile attack against what appears to be US Andersen Airbase in Guam.

“We are the defenders of the motherland’s aerial security; we have the confidence and ability to always defend the security of the motherland’s skies,” the Chinese air force wrote in a brief description of the video.



In the video, the H-6 bombers being fitted with weapons and taking off from a desert airbase, reportedly Lanzhou in northwest China’s Gansu province. This is followed by a computer-generated missile launch seen from the pilots’ perspective, with a missile streaking towards an airbase on an island’s coast. The missile shot culminates in a huge explosion. The plane returns to the base where the pilots and the ground crew celebrate.

The overhead view of the “enemy” airbase is, in fact, a satellite image of Andersen Airforce Base.

On social media, commenters noted similarities between the Chinese propaganda film and the Hollywood movie, The Hurt Locker. Other clips from the movie were taken from The Rock and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Someone discovered that certain scenes in the PLAAF H-6K propaganda video, released on Weibo, were lifted from Hollywood movies. 😂🤣 This speaks volumes about China’s respect for intellectual property as well as China’s creativity, or lack thereof. pic.twitter.com/qCkPiPTvUw — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) September 20, 2020



The South China Morning Post quoted a source close to the Chinese military as claiming, “it was common practice for the PLA’s publicity department to ‘borrow’ from Hollywood films to make their productions look more spectacular”. “Almost all of the officers in the department grew up watching Hollywood movies, so in their minds, American war films have the coolest images,” South China Morning Post reported. This is not the first time the Chinese air force has used Hollywood. In 2011, China Central Television used footage from the movie Top Gun to depict an explosion during a exercise.

Movie footage was not the only element of the movie that was stolen. The H-6 bomber was originally the Soviet Tupolev Tu-16 twin-engine jet bomber built first delivered to the Chinese airforce in 1958. China began producing its own version in 1968. The latest version is capable of aerial refueling and carrying air-launched cruise missiles giving it long-range capability with precision-guided munitions. The H-6 has dropped nuclear weapons in tests.

With a range of over 1,800 miles, the H-6 is believed to be able to strike targets in Guam.

Two weeks ago, Chinese state media also showed H-6 bombers deployed to Tibet as part of the ongoing tension with India over Ladakh.

The video comes at a time when tensions between the US and China are high. In June, the US moved three aircraft carriers and their accompanying strike groups to the Western Pacific, positioning them to control the South China Sea. China responded by announcing that they have several types of anti-aircraft carrier missiles in their arsenal.

The propaganda video comes in the wake of the Department of Defense releasing its annual report on China’s military and its role in its broader foreign policy. The report stated:

“The PLA’s objective is to become a “world-class” military by the end of 2049—a goal first announced by General Secretary Xi Jinping in 2017. Although the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] has not defined what a “world-class” military means, within the context of the PRC’s national strategy it is likely that Beijing will seek to develop a military by mid-century that is equal to—or in some cases superior to—the U.S. military, or that of any other great power that the PRC views as a threat. As this year’s report details, the PRC has marshaled the resources, technology, and political will over the past two decades to strengthen and modernize the PLA in nearly every respect.”

End-of-days expert Rabbi Pinchas Winston suggested that China is a candidate for the leader of the prophesied Gog and Magog pre-Messiah war.

“Though it is true that there is no explicit reference to China in the Bible, that does not preclude understanding China in a prophetic role,” Rabbi Winston told Breaking Israel News. “The gematria (Hebrew numerology) of Gog and Magog is 70, alluding to the 70 nations. This can certainly include China.”

It is interesting to note that according to Mongolian tradition, their nation was descended from Magog.

The Mongolian Empire once included sections of Russia, China, and North Korea. The Chinese and all the minority groups living in China are of the Mongoloid race, which stems from Noah’s son Japheth. Etymologists have conjectured that the name Mongol is derived from the name Magog.

“Magog can be recognized by their traits and their actions, regardless of their actual bloodline, ” Rabbi Winston said. “Magog is an ‘in-your-face’ nation. Magog thinks and acts as if the entire world belongs to them, that they are the masters of everything. They don’t care what anyone else thinks or even needs to stay alive. Gog is not afraid to start a huge conflict just to get one thing that they want. They also make alliances for the moment lasting only as long as their interests.”