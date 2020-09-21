IDF’s precision-rocket battalion prepares for complex battlefield. Show your Support

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











Under the cover of darkness in southern Israel, dozens of rockets pierced the night sky, flying out of their launch pods before exploding into targets some located dozens of kilometers away. The specialized drill—dubbed an “operational model” by the Israel Defense Forces’ Artillery Corps—was the peak point of a long process of improvement undertaken by Battalion 334, which is equipped with Romach (Hebrew for “spear”) rockets.

The rockets, made by Elbit Systems and which are known in English as Accular, are satellite-guided munitions designed to support ground forces. They are specially designed for urban warfare due to their rapid responsiveness.

According to the Elbit website, “Accular can neutralize targets to a range of up to 40 kilometers and is especially required in areas where the use of traditional artillery is limited by terrain, distance and accuracy.”

Lt. Col. Or Levy, commander of the 334th Battalion, served his entire IDF service in the battalion, including during the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

“We are looking to the future, and the Romach is a part of this future,” Levy said.

The Romach rockets are designed to destroy artillery targets on the modern battlefield with minimum collateral damage and are 10 times more effective than a standard explosive shell, delivering an accuracy hit within a radius of under 10 meters.

