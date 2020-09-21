Jewish man Brutalized by Police for Trying to Blow Shofar on Temple Mount

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











On Rosh Hashannah, a Jewish man tried to smuggle a shofar onto the Temple Mount to blow it. The man tried to enter the Holy Site via the ‘Dark Gate’, which is designated for Muslims exclusively. The Israeli Police caught the worshiper and subsequently arrested him. Many Temple Mount activists are complaining that the police used excessive force during his arrest.

With the exception of a yarmulke and fringes (tzitzit), Jews are forbidden by the police from bringing any religious articles up on the Temple Mount with them.

Israel365 News reported that the Sanhedrin indeed petitioned the Israeli government to allow for the shofar to be blown on the Temple Mount during the holiday of Rosh Hashanah. Based on the reaction of the police, it appears as though the petition has been rejected.