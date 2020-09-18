Netanyahu Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize as Trump Garners Third Nomination

Spread the love











Paolo Grimoldi, a member of the Italian Parliament for the center-right affiliated Northern League party, nominated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Nobel Peace Prize. Grimoldi tweeted the reasons for his backing of the Israeli PM.

I presented the candidacy of @netanyahu for the #NobelPeacePrize. Why?

1) Pacification with UAE

2) Pacification with Bahrain

3) Dialogue with KSA & opening of Saudi airspace to Israeli aircraft producing debates on mutual recognition.Historic! Thanks to Trump as well! @Israel pic.twitter.com/1EJc4GKoXU — Paolo Grimoldi (@GrimoldiPaolo) September 16, 2020

“Among the many actions undertaken by Mr. Netanyahu, I will mention the three main ones which are very important for world peace: the peace agreement with the Emirates, the peace agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the development of ‘a real in-depth dialogue with Saudi Arabia,'” Grimoldi told the Israeli news service Maariv. “All these efforts have led to the opening of Saudi airspace to Israeli planes. All these achievements were not conceivable a few months ago,” he continued, adding “For that, Mr. Netanyahu deserves to be laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Grimoldi also nominated US President Donal Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament last week for the president’s efforts bringing about the historic Abraham Accords that bring normalization to the relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The president was subsequently nominated for the Nobel Prize by Magnus Jacobsson, a member of the Swedish Parliament, for brokering a peace deal with Serbi and Kosovo. This agreement also included an element that normalized relations with Israel.

