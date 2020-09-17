Report: These 5 Countries are next in Line for Normalization with Israel

Spread the love











US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that “five or six” more countries are close to following the UAE and Bahrain in signing peace deals with Israel.

And although he wouldn’t reveal the identity of these countries, an official in the Palestinian Authority may have.

According to Israel’s state run Kann News, Israel is in normalization talks with Oman, Sudan, Comoro Islands, Djibouti and Mauritania. All of those countries are Muslim and with the exception of Oman, all are African.

Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, may not come as a surprise as Nouakchott said it trusts the “wisdom and good judgment” of the United Arab Emirates leadership for signing an accord with Israel to agree to normalize relations, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday.

Sudan floated the idea of normalization talks with Israel as well while Oman was even expected to send a representative to Tuesday’s Abraham Accords ceremony at the White House where Israel will sign normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, according to a senior administration official.

Meanwhile on Twitter, US ambassador David Friedman mocked Obama’s secretary of state John Kerry playing a video of him falsely claiming that the Arab world was not interested in peace with Israel until the ‘Palestinian’ problem was solved.

Thank God we did not follow this stale, misguided and conventional “wisdom” pic.twitter.com/3NKrBEzIEW — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) September 17, 2020