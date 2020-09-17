Covid’s Effect on Israel’s Economy: Those who Once Gave to the Poor Now on the Receiving End

Spread the love











As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, over 20% of Israel is currently unemployed with many wondering where their next meal will come from. But Israel’s poor also know that if they do find themselves below the poverty line, they can rest assured that there are Meir Panim’s Restaurant-Style Soup Kitchens which they can always rely on.

Meir Panim (brighten one’s face) is a prominent worldwide charity providing hot meals from Jerusalem to as far south as Dimona. This allows Israel’s hungry to eat warm nourishing meals every day while being treated with dignity and respect.

And no one knows this better than ‘Avi’ (not his real name). Avi is a father of six from the southern city of Dimona. He used to work as a delivery driver but following the economic downturn, Avi suddenly found himself without a job.

Since he was familiar with Meir Panim, he knew that if the day ever came when he needed assistance, he could rely on them. That day unfortunately arrived. And now, the man who used to be gainfully employed is now receiving food from Meir Panim.

Although this sacred organization is holding the line, they can’t continue providing critical services without help. That’s because the influx of needy recipients keeps increasing dramatically. Meir Panim relies on donations from donors worldwide to continue running its operations.

That’s why they are currently asking anyone who is still blessed with employment or discretionary income to donate whatever they can to help feed Israel’s needy and double your impact!

To donate, simply click here. Israel’s newly unemployed and impoverished need it. They have nowhere else to turn to. Don’t allow them to be deprived of food and nourishment. Support Meir Panim today.