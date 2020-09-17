Trump: We thank God for all the Good things that Happened to Israel under my Administration

US President Donald Trump with Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinowitz at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site in the Old City of Jerusalem on May 22, 2017, President Trump arrived to Israel to a two day visit, as part of his first trip abroad since being elected. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90

On a call with American rabbis on Wednesday, President Trump wished America’s Jewish community a “Shana Tova” (Happy New Year) ahead of the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah. The president recalled his accomplishments for the state of Israel including moving the embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and withdrawing from the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Remembering the creator

The president also thanked God that “during this time of the year, Jewish communities often remember the words of the Book of Psalms that the Lord’s faithfulness continues for all generations.” The full text of the Psalm is as follows:

Your faithfulness is for all generations; You have established the earth, and it stands. (Psalm 119:90)

The president also said that the Jewish people are a “blessing to the world.”

“Today we thank almighty God for his infinite goodness and for the renewed hope for this peace and for all of the good things that have happened to Israel under this administration.”

A Biblical reminder

This year’s phone call did not go off without controversy. While concluding the address which included his son-in-law and Middle East advisor Jared Kushner, Trump said “We really appreciate you. We love your country also.”

Biden supporting “Jewish” groups took issue with Trump referring to Israel as “Your country” even though the Torah explicitly states that Israel is the country promised to all the Jewish people – including American Jews, This promise is written in many places throughout the Bible including the Book of Joshua:

Every spot on which your foot treads I give to you, as I promised Moshe. (Joshua 1:3)

The left gets triggered

But that didn’t stop “Jewish” Democratic groups from using that Biblical truth to ironically attack Trump.

“Again, Trump is illegally using government resources to engage in political activity, spread disinformation, and use Israel as a political wedge. He doesn’t understand that Jews are Americans, and continues to perpetuate dual loyalty stereotypes,” tweeted Jewish Democratic Council of America executive director Halie Soifer.

Again, Trump is illegally using government resources to engage in political activity, spread disinformation, and use Israel as a political wedge. He doesn’t understand that Jews are Americans, and continues to perpetuate dual loyalty stereotypes. May 5781 bring us @JoeBiden.🙏 https://t.co/4trcuhz597 — Halie Soifer (@HalieSoifer) September 16, 2020

Aaron Keyak, the Jewish engagement director at the Biden campaign said that Trump “suggesting that Jewish Americans are somehow less than loyal to the United States of America” was not surprising, given past statements Trump has made that drew Jewish criticism.”

“Once again, in seeking to falsely smear Democrats as anti-Semitic and anti-Israel, Donald Trump himself invoked the anti-Semitic trope of dual loyalties, remarking that Jews should vote for him because ‘we [Republicans] love your country [Israel],’ ” said Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus founder and chairman Noah Arbit in a statement. “Mr. President, our country is the United States of America, and it is because of our deep and abiding loyalty to this nation that Jewish Americans … are repulsed by your failed, corrupt and authoritarian presidency, and will see to it that you are defeated in 48 days.”