The Abraham Accords with the Fmr Israeli Ambassador to Washington, Michael Oren

Spread the love











On Tuesday night, the historic Abraham Accords took place on the White House Lawn. During the procession, Israel365 News was on hand to deliver the play-by-play while offering a unique Biblical perspective into the event. The editorial staff was joined by Israel’s former ambassador to Washington Michael Oren who explained the inner workings of the accords as only a Jerusalem-Washington political insider could. Oren offered his perspective having served under Netanyahu in Washington under President Obama, who is considered to be far more hostile towards Israel than President Trump. However Mr. Oren did offer a rather ironic explanation as to how Obama’s cozying up to Iran led to this monumental occasion.

Watch to see how two rabbis, a settler and a former ambassador interpret the events invoking passages from the Holy Bible.