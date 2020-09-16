As the World Watches, Netanyahu Recites Psalms from Atop the White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain attend the Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony at the White House in Washington, USA, September 15, 2020. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO

During Tuesday’s historic Abraham accords, the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to the world’s top officials on the white house lawn and to all those throughout the world witnessing the monumental occasion.

Netanyahu spoke about his efforts in ensuring a strong Israel saying “I have worked to make Israel strong, very strong, for history has taught us that strength brings security, strength brings allies and ultimately—and this is something President Trump has said again and again—ultimately strength brings peace.”

Remembering King David

Netanyahu then related this philosophy to King David adding that “King David expressed this basic truth thousands of years ago in our eternal capital, Jerusalem. His prayer, immortalized in the Book of Psalms in the Bible, echoes from our glorious past and guides us towards a brilliant future:

At the conclusion of his speech, Netanyahu recited Psalm 29:11 in Hebrew, then in English saying:

May God give strength to his people, may God bless his people with peace (Psalm 29:11)

Netanyahu then reminded President Trump that Rosh Hashanah, the Biblical new year is approaching acknowledging a blessing of peace that the God of Israel has bestowed upon him saying: “This week is Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, and what a blessing we bring to this new year, a blessing of friendship, a blessing of hope, a blessing of peace”.

The event

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed historic agreements at the White House on Tuesday to normalize relations with Israel, the first of their kind in 26 years.

In front of a crowd of about 200 people on the South Lawn, the UAE signed a normalization accord that was verbally agreed upon on Aug. 13, while Bahrain signed a similar agreement with the Jewish state, the status of which was announced on Sept. 11.

Additionally, all three countries and the United States signed a document affirming the “Abraham Accords.”