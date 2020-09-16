He was hit by a Rocket from Gaza on his way to Delivering Food to the Poor

Police and medical personnel at the scene where a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a road in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod on September 15, 2020. Photo by Flash90

62-year old Asher Massoud Biton, a father of fifteen, was hit by shrapnel from a rocket fired from Gaza into Israel on Tuesday evening. Although his condition was originally listed as moderate, it quickly deteriorated as he is now anesthetized and on a respirator at the intensive care unit at the Assuta Ashdod Public Hospital.

A scary sequence of events

Asher’s son Yechiel told Ynet that “at 8:00 PM he had to arrive at the store to collect the leftover baked goods and distribute them to the poor. Just when he exited the car, there was a siren. So he took cover by a wall and covered his head with his hands. And he was hit with shrapnel throughout his entire body. ”

The status Dr. Itai Zoarz, director of the trauma service at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod said of Biton’s condition: “He suffers from a multi-system injury but his life is not in danger.” According to the hospital spokesman Ohad Yehezkeli, he is now hospitalized, anesthetized and on a respirator. “The doctor said his family was at the scene and accompanying him:” They had a hard time with it, they were with him all night” he said. A call to prayer Asher needs our prayers. But he is not the only victim in this story. That’s because the people in Israel who he was supposed to deliver food to never got it. And now that Asher is incapacitated, those poor souls are suffering from food insecurity. That’s why Israel365 is stepping up and gathering donations to feed Israel’s hungry. They’re doing it in the name of Asher, the man who was wounded carrying out this holy mission. To donate to Israel365 and complete Asher’s task of feeding Israel’s hungry, click here.