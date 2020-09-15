Serbia designates Hezbollah as terror group

Beautiful view of the historic center of Belgrade on the banks of the Sava River, Serbia (Shutterstock)

The United States applauded Serbia on Sunday for announcing that it will designate Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist organization.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the move “another significant step limiting this Iranian backed terrorist group’s ability to operate in Europe.”

He also noted that it was an “important action,” especially in the aftermath of Serbia normalizing economic relations with Kosovo on Sept. 6 that included Belgrade committing to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“There is no doubt that the dominoes are falling on Hezbollah’s European operations, where it has continued to plot terrorist attacks, procure military technology and raise much-needed funding,” said Pompeo.

“The United States continues to call on the European Union and European nations to designate or ban Hezbollah in its entirety, and recognize the reality that it is a terrorist organization root and branch with no distinction between its so-called ‘military’ and ‘political’ wings,” added Pompeo, referring to the fact that Brussels has only designated Hezbollah’s military wing as such.

Hezbollah is fully designated as a terrorist entity by the United States.