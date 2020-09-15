LIVE COVERAGE OF THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS SIGNING WITH US AMBASSADOR MICHAEL OREN AND ISRAEL365 NEWS TEAM

Spread the love













Watch live coverage of the historic Abraham Accords Peace agreement between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain. The ceremony will take place at 11:30 EST. Israel365’s editorial staff will provide live commentary offering a Biblical perspective to the historic event.

The broadcast will feature the former Israeli ambassador to the United States Michael Oren who is expected to provide a deep insight into the event.

This monumental forging of normalization ties between the two Gulf States will be a momentous occasion making it the first time Muslim countries will be signing a peace accord with Israel who were never at war with them. The event will take place at the White House with president Trump as the host bringing together the three nations.This historic accord also marks the first time a Muslim country is signing a peace deal with Israel without compelling the Jewish State to relinquish any of its land promised by God.

The Abraham Accords also pave the way for Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount. Watch live on Facebook by clicking here or on on our website at the top of this page.