Trump threatens War against Iran if they Carry Out their Assassination Plot

by David Sidman | Terror Watch

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

President Donald Trump. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

President Donald Trump tweeted a stern warning on Monday to Iran saying that an assassination attempt or attack against the U.S. in retaliation for the assassination of IRGC General. Qassem Soleimani earlier this year will be met with a retaliatory counterattack that “will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude.”

Trump cited recent reports that claim that Iran is mulling an assassination attempt on Lana Marks, the US ambassador to South Africa. U.S. officials were aware of threats against Ms Marks since the spring. However intelligence implies that those threats have become more specific in recent weeks.

An intelligence source told Fox News that the intelligence community is taking the threat against the ambassador seriously and believe Tehran potentially has the capability to execute an assassination plot. Marks is just one of many U.S. officials that American intelligence agencies claim Tehran is considering for retaliation for the killing of Soleimani. Iran denied the reports.


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  