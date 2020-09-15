Trump threatens War against Iran if they Carry Out their Assassination Plot

Spread the love











President Donald Trump tweeted a stern warning on Monday to Iran saying that an assassination attempt or attack against the U.S. in retaliation for the assassination of IRGC General. Qassem Soleimani earlier this year will be met with a retaliatory counterattack that “will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude.”

…caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020

Trump cited recent reports that claim that Iran is mulling an assassination attempt on Lana Marks, the US ambassador to South Africa. U.S. officials were aware of threats against Ms Marks since the spring. However intelligence implies that those threats have become more specific in recent weeks.

An intelligence source told Fox News that the intelligence community is taking the threat against the ambassador seriously and believe Tehran potentially has the capability to execute an assassination plot. Marks is just one of many U.S. officials that American intelligence agencies claim Tehran is considering for retaliation for the killing of Soleimani. Iran denied the reports.