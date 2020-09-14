Another Muslim Country Welcomes Israel Peace Deal

Spread the love











Oman welcomes Bahrain’s move to normalize relations with Israel, the Oman News Agency reported on Sunday.

On Friday, Bahrain became only the fourth Arab state to announce full diplomatic relations with Israel, after the United Arab Emirates did so on Aug. 13.

“The Sultanate hopes that this new strategic approach espoused by some Arab countries will be a practical step towards establishing peace based on the termination of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and the setting up of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Oman said in a statement.

“This embodies the two-state solution as stipulated by U.N. charters and Arab decisions and, at the same time, reflects the expectations and demands of all Arab countries and peace-loving people aspiring for fair, final and comprehensive peace in the Middle East and the world at large.”