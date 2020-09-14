A Man is Known by the Company He Keeps – Abbas Seeks Company of Ruthless Dictators

Spread the love











Do you know who PA Chairman Abbas supports? Seems he seeks the company of ruthless dictators!

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is reputed to be one of the most brutal world leaders, executing and purging his political enemies, family members, and critics.

Every year, Abbas congratulates the North Korean dictator on the anniversary of the foundation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Thanking Jong-un for his support for the Palestinian cause, Abbas this year also wished the dictator “abundance, health, and happiness” and expressed his hope that “the close friendly relations and mutual respect between the two peoples and the two countries would develop even more.”

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Sept. 10, 2020]

Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad

Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has murdered tens of thousands of Syrian civilians, including gassing thousands, to solidify his rule. Yet he has the full support of Mahmoud Abbas. Numerous times Abbas has stressed his backing of the Syrian leader. Earlier this year, he sent PA Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr to deliver a letter to al-Assad and in a meeting with Syrian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal Mekdad Abbas’ envoy highlighted “the depth of the Palestinian-Syrian ties and the constant coordination between the Syrian and Palestinian leadership”:

“[Deputy PA Prime Minister Abu Amr] emphasized the position of Palestine, which identifies with Syria that is being subjected to Israeli-American aggression…

Abu Amr noted: ‘Palestine and Syria are in the same boat – we are dealing with these Israeli-American plans.’

He continued: ‘We are standing alongside Syria, the Syrian rights, and the Syrian struggle against these Israeli-American plans.’” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, July 13, 2020]

Earlier this year, Palestinian Media Watch also documented the PA’s support for the Syrian leader when a PLO delegation met with Syrian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal Mekdad in Damascus. Also then “the depth of the Palestinian-Syrian relations and the constant coordination” between them were emphasized, and the delegation then too stressed that “the American administration and the Israeli occupation want to harm Syria, its unity, its stability, and its progress.”

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Jan. 19, 2020]

Already in 2008, PMW presented a report in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Congress that showed Abbas’ ties to dictators and terror supporters. The report documented PA support for Saddam Hussein and the insurgency in Iraq, Venezuela’s President Hugo Chavez, Cuba, North Korea, Syria and Hezbollah.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

“PA cozying up to America’s enemies”

“President Mahmoud Abbas’s Palestinian Authority is snugly in bed with the United States’ worst enemies, according to a report presented in Washington on Tuesday by Palestinian Media Watch.

“There is ample evidence that the contacts between the Palestinian Authority and the enemies of the United States have the characteristics of relations between allies who share a common ideological bond,” said the report, presented at a meeting of the House Foreign Affairs Committee by PMW’s director Itamar Marcus… Marcus was invited to the committee by Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Florida) and Elliot Engel (D-NY).

‘Hatred of the United States and disdain for its role of world leadership are the essence of this bond,’ the report reads.” [The Jerusalem Post, April 16, 2008]

Click to read full report: “Strengthening America’s Enemies The ideological allies of a future Palestinian state”

Similarly, Abbas habitually congratulates Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The following are longer excerpts of the statements cited above:

Headline: “The [PA] president congratulates the president of North Korea for the Day of the Foundation of the Republic”

“[PA] President Mahmoud Abbas congratulated President of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission, and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Kim Jong-un yesterday [Sept. 9, 2020], for the celebration of the Day of the Foundation of the Republic in his country.

In the congratulatory telegram, the president expressed his appreciation for the positions of North Korea, which expresses solidarity and support for our people and its just cause so that it will achieve its legitimate rights: freedom, independence, and sovereignty on the land of Palestine and its capital of East Jerusalem.

The president wished President Jong-un abundance, health, and happiness. He also wished that the close friendly relations and mutual respect between the two peoples and the two countries would develop even more.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Sept. 10, 2020]

Headline: “A letter from the [PA] president to his Syrian counterpart”

“PLO Executive Committee member and [PA] Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr delivered a letter from [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas to President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar Assad, which contained an explanation of all the matters concerning the Palestinian cause. This was during his meeting that he held yesterday, Sunday [July 12, 2020], with Syrian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal Mekdad in the presence of Director-General of the PLO Political Department Ambassador Anwar Abd Al-Hadi.

During the meeting, which was held at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs building, Abu Amr emphasized the depth of the Palestinian-Syrian ties and the constant coordination between the Syrian and Palestinian leadership. The bilateral ties and their strengthening in all fields were also discussed.

Abu Amr presented the position of the Palestinian leadership led by [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas and of the Palestinian people, which opposes the deal of the century (i.e., refers to US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan) and the Israeli annexation plans.

He emphasized the position of Palestine, which identifies with Syria that is being subjected to Israeli-American aggression…

Abu Amr noted: ‘Palestine and Syria are in the same boat – we are dealing with these Israeli-American plans.’

He continued: ‘We are standing alongside Syria, the Syrian rights, and the Syrian struggle against these Israeli-American plans.’” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, July 13, 2020]

The article includes a picture from the meeting; on the wall in the background is a picture of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Ziad Abu Amr also serves as head of the PLO Department of International Relations.

The Trump peace plan – US President Donald Trump announced his Israel–Palestinian peace plan "Peace to Prosperity" – commonly known as "the deal of the century" – on Jan. 28, 2020.

“Director-General of the PLO Political Department Anwar Abd Al-Hadi discussed the developments in the situation in Palestine, the current political developments, and the regional and international developments with Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Yefimov…

The two sides emphasized the priority of restoring Syria’s sovereignty to it over all its territories, and that the US and the West – through their economic blockade on Syria – are attempting to achieve what they were unable to through their support for terror…

Abd Al-Hadi emphasized the resolve of Palestine, which supports a political solution in Syria through Syrian internal dialogue led by Syria without the intervention of any external element, and honoring the Syrian sovereignty over the Syrian land and its permanent right to fight terror.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, May 9, 2020]

