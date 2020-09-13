On Anniversary of Oslo Accords, Abbas’ Fatah Praises “Intifada,” Calls for “Resistance”

Spread the love











Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, the dominant faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization and Palestinian Authority, marked the 27th anniversary of the Oslo Accords on Sunday by praising intifada and calling for resistance.

“We are inspired by the activities and instances of intifada of our people dating back to the 1920s,” wrote Fatah on their official Facebook page.

“We call on our great nation, on the Arab nations, and on free people around the world to stand beside Palestine which stands with drawn swords directed at our main enemy that resides on the land of our state.”

Fatah’s statement continued: “Our resistance (muqawama) is completely intertwined with all the lands of occupied Palestine, especially Jerusalem.”

“There is no voice more important than resistance…and we are obligated not to sheath our sword until we establish a fully sovereign independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Arab Desk of the Zionist watchdog group Im Tirtzu, which first reported the post, said: “It’s sad to see that 27 years have passed since the Oslo Accords, yet Fatah, which is the dominant faction of the Palestinian Authority, continues to call for violence and encourage terrorism.”

“The intransigence of Arafat’s successors continues to leave the Palestinian Arabs behind while the rest of the Arab world moves forward. Peace can only be made with an enemy once it gives up hope of destroying you. The Palestinian Arabs can only make this transition once its terror groups and infrastructures are defeated,” Im Tirtzu added.