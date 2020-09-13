Will an Investor from Dubai buy an Anti-Muslim Jerusalem Soccer team?

Spread the love











In light of the blooming business ties between Israel and the UAE, investors from Dubai are looking into investing in several professional Israeli soccer teams. Among them is Jerusalem’s Beitar Yerushalayim.

Beitar is known as a team associated with Israel’s far right. They do not employ any Muslim players or coaches and their fans can often be heard chanting “Death to Arabs” during games.

The term ‘Beitar’ stemmed from a Revisionist Zionist youth movement founded in 1923 in Latvia, by Ze’ev Jabotinsky. Betar’s militias played major roles in resisting Nazis and their aggression against Jewish communities across Europe.

The reason why a Muslim Arab from the Gulf would be interested in investing in such a team boggles the minds of two Israeli journalists.