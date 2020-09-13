Netanyahu thanks Denmark for Voting to Allow Ritual Circumcision

Spread the love











Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, spoke with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday evening and thanked her for her “steadfast position in defense of the Jewish community and the ancient tradition of circumcision.” Netanyahu also said that this was a matter of “maintaining Jewish identity through the generations.” The Israeli premier expressed appreciation for how the Danish people protected their Jews during and after the Holocaust.” He added that he hopes that this commitment will also continue in the future. The leaders also discussed handling the challenges of covid-19.

A circumcision ceremony, or – Brit Milah is when a Jewish baby boy receives his Hebrew name,

The bill was filed last month in the Danish parliament by Simon Emil Ammitzboll-Bille, a former interior minister and leader of the left-wing Forward party, proposing a ban on non-medical circumcisions.

“I don’t think cutting little boys should be legal in connection with an old, religious ritual,” Ammitzboll-Bille wrote on Facebook. “That’s my principled stance. That a person’s body belongs to them and that young men should get to decide whether they want to be circumcised. That’s why I am in favor of introducing an age limit of 18 years for non-medical circumcision.”

Jewish tradition mandates circumcision on the eighth day after birth, as per the verse in Genesis.

And throughout the generations, every male among you shall be circumcised at the age of eight days. Genesis 17:12